SLATE RUN, Pa. — Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, Pine Creek Gorge, Pine Creek Valley. Whatever you want to call it, it’s my favorite outdoors spot in Pennsylvania.

Where else can you hike or ride a bike 62 miles along Pine Creek, the largest creek in the United States, on a path first used by Seneca Native Americans and later by trains in the logging and coal eras?

Where else can you head out to drive to a state park for stirring vistas into the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania and stumble onto a rattlesnake roundup?

Where else can you be cruising along on a bike in the gorge and find a camp on the other side of Pine Creek where Teddy Roosevelt found his way multiple times to fish for native trout?

And where else can you have a hatch of mayflies that has a dozen or more trout boiling in front of you, only to be interrupted by a family of otters cruising through the pool?

I’ve found my way to Pine Creek in the Allegheny Mountains of Tioga and Lycoming counties through the years to do winter backpacking, fly fishing, turkey hunting and just hang out, staring at the perfect meld of mountains and water.

A group of friends and I are well on our way to establishing a tradition of spending a long weekend each May or early June fly fishing from morning to dark in a heavenly 3-mile section of Pine Creek known as “The Stretch.” With donations from anglers, the nonprofit Slate Run Brown Trout Club stocks large numbers of hefty brown trout in the stream for catch-and-release trophy fishing.

A couple weeks ago, when hatches were supposedly played out, four of us were in a catching frenzy casting to up to a dozen rising fish at a time. No wonder we heard about another angler who wore diapers under his waders so he wouldn’t have to leave the water at such times.

The angler a short distance downstream from me one evening spent hours not catching a fish despite the trout frothing the water sipping flies. I saw him the next day and apologized for not at least not calling over to him what fly I was catching trout on. Turns out the veteran angler wasn’t just interested in catching. He was pursuing one trout, a huge brown trout that had twice broken off his fly after powerful fights.

I am relieved and somewhat surprised that Pine Creek remains an outdoors oasis that, unlike many other places of beauty, is not pocked with strings of streamside or mountaintop homes. That’s because much of it is part of state forests, state parks or state game lands.

I am drawn to Pine Creek partly by the contrast of its current peaceful demeanor to its past 200 years of depleting resource extraction. Pass through the tranquil streamside towns of Slate Run, Cammal, Cedar Run, Blackwell and Waterville and you will see scant signs that only 150 years ago they were crammed with sawmills, tanneries, churches, schools, hotels and immigrant laborers.

For a long time, people could only traverse the valley by horse or canoe. The last section of Route 144 which parallels Pine Creek to the gorge did not get paved until 2001.

That remoteness changed dramatically when the massive trees that loomed over the valley were needed by a growing nation. They came for the area’s huge stands of virgin hemlocks and white pines.

By 1845, there were 145 sawmills along Pine Creek’s banks. At first, the felled trees were skidded on chutes down precipitous mountainsides to Pine Creek. From there, log drives floated rafts of timber on to the Susquehanna. The last one was in 1909.

Many of the massive pines ended up in Baltimore shipyards to be fashioned into masts and beams. Hemlocks were used tan hides sent to local tanneries as far away as South America.

Building of the Jersey Shore, Pine Creek and Buffalo Railroad by Italian and Hungarian immigrants in 1883 changed the valley dramatically. But like all boom and bust power plays, it eventually ended and the towns dried up.

Tree cuttings left behind burned mountansides down to the soil. Silt clogged wild trout streams.

The railroad was abandoned in 1988. Thanks to visionary folks at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and others the rail bed is now one of the most acclaimed rail trails in the nation.

The former rail bed allowed a friend and me to bike 19 miles through the Pine Creek Gorge. Largely roadless, the only way to intimately experience the grandeur of the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania is by foot, bike, horseback or to paddle through on Pine Creek.

Hopefully, this latest outdoors resource will not be depleted. Long live Pine Creek.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.