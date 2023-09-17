On Labor Day weekend, Van Wagner stood at the highest point in Lancaster County — all 1,183 feet of it — in a horse field on Texter Mountain in West Cocalico Township.

But his mission was only half done. Wagner, a high school teacher, logger, musician and lover of trees from Danville, Montour County, is more than half way through a campaign to climb the tallest tree at the highest point in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to increase appreciation for and awareness of the state’s forests.

Well in advance, Wagner had gotten permission from a landowner to walk to the high point. But when he got there, the only trees on the property were short black locusts embedded in poison ivy and briers. But almost at the spot where Lancaster, Berks and Lebanon counties converge, he spied a magnificent shellbark hickory by itself.

Only it grew on someone else’s field. Ever resourceful, he checked a hunting app on his phone that showed property boundaries and the owners’ names. On her Facebook page, the wife listed the church she attended. It’s a Sunday, maybe she’s there now, Wagner thought. He sent her an online message and in a manner of minutes had a reply to go ahead and climb the tree.

Using a rope and pulley technique, Wagner slowly pulled himself up through the branches until he was about 60 above the ground. The countryside opened up as he rose above the fields, providing sweeping views of four counties. He could look about 20 miles south to Welsh Mountain where later that day he would climb a tree on the highest point in Chester County.

“This is gorgeous,” Wagner called out to one of the landowners watching from below. He collected hickory nuts for family members, then started lowering himself back to terra firma.

More Outdoors News:

He inspected an old three-sided stone marker in the field that marks the meeting place of the three counties. Though it is the high point for Lancaster, the highest elevations for Berks and Lebanon are farther north on Blue Mountain and Stony Mountain, respectively.

The hand-chiseled letters in the monument are noteworthy in that Berks appears as Barks on the stone. Pennsylvania Dutch pronunciation, perhaps?

Wagner was surprised that Lancaster County’s high point was as high as it was and on a mountaintop. He had pictured it being an elevated crop field somewhere.

Since he began his quest in January, Wagner has climbed the tallest trees at the highest points in 24 counties. About half have been in state forests or state game lands. On private lands, no one so far has denied him permission for his odd endeavor.

He estimates it will take several years to bag all the high spots, from 442 feet on Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia County to 3,213 feet on Mount Davis in Somerset County.

He has had to bushwhack miles through mountain laurel, snow, ice and high wind to reach some spots. On others, such as Lancaster County, he only had to hop an electric fence and walk a mere football field.

The view from a tree only enhances being on top of the world at a county level, Wagner says. “I’ve never seen a vista that looks like what I’ve seen when up in these trees. It’s just a different way of looking at the forest and I love it.”

Climbing to all of Pennsylvania’s high points has been done before. You can even read the comments of those who have done it on the Peakbagger.com website.

But then scaling the tallest tree at the spot Wagner thinks is unprecedented. “Adding a tree component, if someone wants to come in the future, all they have to do is climb a little higher to top me,” he notes.

But the mission’s goal is not about competition but heightening public awareness for trees.

He devised the gimmick with a shock value to get attention. Now that he’s getting it, he wants people to understand the economic, recreational and environmental value of Pennsylvania’s forests and not take their existence for granted.

Forests, both public and private, face a growing number of threats from diseases, insects, poor stewardship and now climate change.

“They are a wonderful, healthy part of our economy and lifestyle,” he says. “They bring billions of dollars in revenue and provide thousands of jobs. It’s a fragile system biologically, but it’s also a fragile system economically.”

When Wagner reached Chester County’s high point recently, next to a quarry, he was thrilled to find a young American chestnut tree, not yet fully ravaged by the foreign blight that felled one of the country’s most extensive and valuable native trees by 1940.

Conversely, he couldn’t climb a massive ash tree at Bradford County’s highest spot because it had been killed by the emerald ash borer, another foreign pest accidentally introduced to North America that has killed tens of millions of native ash trees in 30 states since 2002.

Managing Pennsylvania’s forests responsibly, preferably with guidance from teams of trained foresters, is important to helping them provide the multiple but compatible uses of forest products, recreation and helping combat climate change by sucking up carbon dioxide.

“Our wood products are so important to our culture and to our life,” he says. “I want my (wood) products from Pennsylvania rather than overseas that may have questionable human rights issues and environmental consequences.”

You can watch a 7.5-minute video of Van Wagner’s visit to Lancaster County’s high point and his climbs in 23 other counties online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCacc5g8F8FbBK-OJ2ihzppw.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.