The memory of my first encounter with a musky is as vivid as the day it happened.

It was a warm summer evening in either 1985 or 1986 when I was wade fishing a back bay of Marsh Creek Lake north of Exton.

Out in the center of the bay, this alligator-like head emerged from the water and cruised along. I could see one eye. I could see the fish’s teeth. I had no idea what it was.

I stopped in the local tackle shop – Gordon’s – sometime later and told the guys there what I had seen.

“That’s a musky,” someone said. “It’s like a freshwater barracuda.”

From that point on, I was fascinated by muskies. I saw one take down a duckling once. I’ve seen them many times swimming with their heads out of the water.

That’s a behavior unique to muskies. I’ve read they do it when oxygen levels in the water decreases; to clean debris from their gills; and to stabilize their bladders so they can swim deeper.

I’ve caught a couple muskies on Marsh Creek Lake over the past four decades. Most were small. My best before this summer was 30 inches.

Two weeks ago, I was fishing the lake on a steamy morning with my brother-in-law, Jeff Brown.

Since I hadn’t been there in at least a decade, I took the boat to the bay I used to wade fish in high school.

The water’s shallow there – 3 feet deep and less – and it’s choked with weeds.

Carp were spawning in the shallows, so there was lots of surface disturbance that attracted our attention.

I know muskies love this bay, and so I threw a homemade, white spinnerbait. It works on the largemouths we primarily fished for, but I also knew a musky would hit it if I could put it in the right place at the right time.

I made a long cast to an open patch of water, turned the reel handle maybe six or seven times to get the lure to the surface, and there was a heavy boil followed by an instant tug on my line.

“Good fish,” I called to Jeff as I leaned back on the rod to make sure I got a solid hook set.

The line darted to the left side of the boat and I caught a glimpse of what looked like a log with a bright red tail.

“It’s a huge musky!”

For the next 10 minutes or so, the fish and I slugged it out. By chance, everything on my end was perfect.

The hook was in the fish’s upper jaw, which kept the fluorocarbon line away from its teeth.

The 7-foot, medium-heavy rod had the right mix of flex and stiffness.

And the drag on my reel was set at just the right tension that it paid out line when the fish made hard runs, but it was tight enough that the fish had to work to take that line, and so it tired quickly.

At the boat, we measured the musky at 44 inches long. We didn’t have a working scale, but a conversion chart offered by In Fisherman magazine says a musky of that length should weigh about 26 pounds.

I don’t care what the fish weighed. It’s the fish I’ve dreamed of since high school.

Back in those days, I certainly would have kept this musky and taken it to a taxidermist.

Forty inches is the minimum length to keep a musky in Pennsylvania, so it certainly would have been legal to keep that fish.

I hold no ill will toward anyone keeping any legal fish, but when the choice is mine, a fish like that deserves to keep on swimming.

I got my photos and then lowered the musky back into the water to revive it. When I felt like the fish was ready, I let go of its tail, which it waved back and forth as it descended into the weeds.

Pennsylvania waters harbor two strains of muskellunge – purebreds and tiger muskies. The tigers are easy to differentiate by their prominent stripes.

Tiger muskies are a cross between pure muskies and northern pike. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, tiger muskies occur naturally where both species coexist, but they are rare.

Most tiger muskies found in Pennsylvania are reared in state hatcheries and released. Same goes for the purebreds.

“We know there is some natural reproduction of muskies in Pennsylvania, but that’s mainly in the large, fast-moving rivers,” said Mike Parker, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

“The chances of natural reproduction within an impoundment in Pennsylvania are little to none. If you catch a musky in PA, there is a very, very strong chance that fish came from a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatchery.”

Musky stocking began in Pennsylvania in the 1890s. It was abandoned for decades shortly after, and was reinitiated in 1953. Tiger musky production and stocking has been done since 1965.

For many years, the Fish and Boat Commission stocked about 200,000 fingerling muskies of both types combined annually.

Now, that number is about 40,000, but the stocked fish are a year old and measure 12-14 inches long, because biologists found the survival rate in the wild is much better at that age than when the muskies were stocked as fingerlings.

In Lancaster County, the only waters stocked with muskies by the Fish and Boat Commission are the Susquehanna River and Speedwell Forge Lake.

In 2019, Stephen Hillman of Akron caught the biggest musky of the year on the river, according to the Fish and Boat Commission’s annual Angler Awards Program. That fish weighed 47 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 50 inches long.

The state record musky is an ancient fish that weighed 54 pounds, 3 ounces, and was caught on Conneaut Lake in Crawford County back in 1924.

It’s likely the musky I caught – which was a purebred - was stocked around 2009.

According to a chart provided by the Fish and Boat Commission, it takes about 12-13 years for a musky to grow to 44 inches.

Muskies were stocked in Marsh Creek Lake by the Fish and Boat Commission from 1975-2014. The agency primarily stocked tigers there.

Purebred muskies were stocked by the state in Marsh Creek in 1999, and again in 2009 and 2020. Every musky I’ve caught on Marsh Creek, aside from the 44-incher, was a tiger.

In 2014, the stocking of tiger muskies in Marsh Creek Lake was ended in favor of purebred muskies. The purebreds have been stocked every other year since 2006 by the Penn Jersey Chapter of Muskies Inc.

Muskies Inc. is a 7,000-member, nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of muskellunge.

“We have become a national voice for the protection of the muskie species,” the group’s website states. “Muskies Inc. is widely recognized as the first organized group to anglers to espouse the catch-and-release practice now embraced by many conservation-minded groups throughout North America.”

The biggest musky caught in recent years on Marsh Creek Lake, according to Fish and Boat Commission records, was one weighing 48 pounds and measuring 50 inches long. It was caught in 2015 by Lauren Corba of Exton.

Marsh Creek Lake is considered by the Fish and Boat Commission to be one of the six best large reservoirs – over 500 acres – in the state for musky fishing. The lower Susquehanna River in Lancaster County is on the list of best rivers.

In 2016, agency biologists surveyed the musky population on Marsh Creek. They set nets for 22 hours in various parts of the lake, and caught four muskies – two tigers and two purebreds.

That catch equated to a catch rate of .024 fish per hour, which far exceeded the minimum goal of .01 fish per hour.

“Marsh Creek Lake supports quality populations of tiger muskellunge and pure muskellunge,” the survey report states. “All of the tiger muskellunge and pure muskellunge captured were in good physical condition, indicating that the lake was not overpopulated with the species.”

Muskies are known in the angling world as “the fish of 10,000 casts,” because they are notoriously difficult to catch.

I don’t know how many casts I made, but it took me nearly four decades to catch the musky of my dreams.