Situated five miles east of the southeast corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, surrounded by the waters of Lake Huron, is Mackinac Island.
Encompassing just 3.8 square miles, the island has been rated the No. 2 Best U.S. Island by USA Today; No. 1 Top 10 Hottest U.S. Travel Destinations by Trip Advisor; and No. 1 World's Friendliest Island by Travel & Leisure.
Just about a 12-hour drive from Lancaster County, Mackinac (pronounced MACK-in-aw) has character for days, lots of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding and sunrise/sunset views as good as they come.
Here are 10 things you need to know about this great spring/summer/fall getaway destination.
1. Passenger automobiles have been banned from Mackinac Island since the late 1890s. You get around on foot, by bicycle or by horse. Several carriage companies operate on the island, hauling people and goods to various locations. It is the horse-drawn carriages for which Mackinac is best known.
2. The only autos you'll regularly find on Mackinac are a police car, ambulance and fire truck. Vice President Mike Pence made headlines in September when he traveled to Mackinac and brought an eight-vehicle motorcade. News reports indicated it was Pence's security team that insisted on having the motorcade on Mackinac.
3. The only ways to get to Mackinac are by small airplane or by ferry, with most visitors choosing the ferries. Two companies - Shepler's and Star Line - run ferries to Mackinac throughout the day from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace on the mainland.
4. M-185 is a state road that follows the entire Mackinac Island coastline - 8.2 miles. A popular activity is to bike that route around the island, which takes one to three hours.
5. Mackinac Island State Park encompasses about 80 percent of the island. It was created in 1875 as Mackinac National Park - the second national park after Yellowstone. In 1895, it was turned over to the state of Michigan.
6. One of the island's main attractions, Fort Mackinac, was built by the British in 1780. They turned it over to Americans in 1796, but then took it back by force in 1812. American troops unsuccessfully tried to recapture the fort in a bloody battle two years later. After the war of 1812 ended, the British again turned the fort back over to the Americans in 1815. Much of the original fort is still intact, including two of the three oldest buildings in the state of Michigan. (The third building on that list is a house on Mackinac Island outside the fort.)
7. In 1822, Mackinac Island was home base for the prosperous American Fur Company, which that year processed about $3 million in furs brought in from all over the upper Great Lakes area and parts of Canada. The fur trade left in 1834, and now the island's chief export is fudge, with 13 fudge shops in the business district.
8. Receding glaciers millions of years ago left behind unique limestone formations on Mackinac Island, including the cliff where Fort Mackinac was built, the 146-foot-tall natural limestone arch called Arch Rock, and a 75-foot tall, stand-alone rock called Sugar Loaf, which is the region's largest post-glacial erosion feature.
9. Wildlife is surprisingly sparse on Mackinac, except for songbirds, waterfowl, gulls and other birds. Squirrels, chipmunks, mink and other small mammals are around, but when it comes to large animals, there are reportedly fewer than 15 white-tailed deer on the island, and nothing else.
10. The only way to stay overnight on the island - assuming you don't know an island resident - is to book a room at a hotel, inn or bed and breakfast. There is no place to camp - even in the state park.