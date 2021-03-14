It certainly felt more like Spring and less like winter last week.

And that has many of us yearning to get outside.

But there’s limited opportunities for hunting right now, and the fishing isn’t too great just yet.

Here are a few things happening outdoors in Lancaster County and the rest of Pennsylvania right now that might pique your interest.

Snow geese

In case you hadn’t heard, the snow geese are hanging out at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in impressive numbers right now.

Last week’s estimate by the Pennsylvania Game Commission topped 100,000, which is a big number that we don’t always see every year at Middle Creek.

But a couple days of warm weather in the middle of last week pushed a bunch of those birds north on their migration, so look for the snows to be thinning.

There’s still plenty of good viewing left, but if you haven’t been to see them yet this year, and you want to, don’t wait any longer.

Here are a quick couple of facts about the snow geese that visit Middle Creek each fall:

•There are two subspecies of snows – Greaters and Lessers. Most of what we see at Middle Creek are Greaters, which are a bit larger than their Lesser cousins.

•The dark birds with white heads you’ll see occasionally mixed in the flocks are called blue geese. It’s just a color phase of snow goose that’s not as common as white.

•The grayish birds you’ll see frequently in the flocks are juvenile birds. They turn solid white as they mature.

•Snow geese can live a long time. The oldest one on record – based on leg-band surveys – was almost 28 years old when it was shot in Texas in 1999. A crew at Middle Creek caught one in a trap one year that was at least 22 years old. (It was released unharmed.)

Deer and elk hunting

We are in prime time for scouring the woods and fields of Pennsylvania for antlers shed by whitetail bucks and bull elk.

Shed hunting has become wildly popular in recent years, as social media has exploded with videos and photos of deer and elk hunters holding up the “antler gold” they collected on late winter/early spring hikes.

It’s a reason to get outside and walk your favorite hunting spots, do some scouting for next fall and, of course, hopefully find some antlers.

In much of Pennsylvania, shed hunting is a game of putting miles under boots. We don’t have the deer populations in many areas like they do in the Midwest or West, and so finding antlers here can be like looking for a penny in an airport.

I have lived in Pennsylvania my entire life, and I have found just four antlers ever.

Two of those came within the past two weeks however, when I found a matched set from a buck I’d been watching at my house since deer season ended.

To me, finding a matched set of antlers from one buck in Pennsylvania is one of my most cherished outdoor accomplishments – like shooting a Boone & Crockett buck or catching a 10-pound bass.

Younger hunters might not realize this, but it once was illegal to pick up and keep shed deer and elk antlers in Pennsylvania.

A change in state law back in 2001 essentially legalized keeping “naturally shed antlers,” which was quietly common anyway.

So get out there now and hunt for those antlers, before someone else picks them up or rodents chew them into oblivion.

Trout stocking

Trout stocking season is in full swing in Lancaster County ahead of the March 27 Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day and the April 3 opening day of the 2021 trout season.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is not allowing “walk-up” volunteers to assist with stocking local waters.

That’s a long-held Spring ritual in Lancaster County. When the big white PFBC hatchery truck winds through the county this time of year, it’s normally trailed by a caravan of dozens of vehicles carrying volunteer stockers.

These folks give their time to head out and carry buckets of trout to dump in the county’s designated trout waters.

This year, PFBC officials have hand-picked long-time stockers to help them get trout into the local streams.

"We realize that people of all ages really enjoy meeting up with the stocking truck at their local lake or stream to see some of the beautiful trout we've been raising at our hatcheries, and maybe even carry a few buckets to the water," said Brian Wisner, director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries.

"We really look forward to the day when we can welcome everybody back to help us stock again, but in the meantime, we thank the anglers for their understanding as we try to protect the safety of our staff and the public."

Slated for stockings in Lancaster County this week are: Conowingo Creek, Fishing Creek, Hammer Creek, Indian Run, Little Muddy Creek and Middle Creek.

Don’t forget, there’s only one statewide opening day this year – April 3.

Normally, there’s an early opener for Lancaster and surrounding Southeast counties, and then a later one for the rest of the state.

The April 3 opener is normal for the Southeast, but that date is two weeks earlier than normal for the rest of the state.

This change was made to address “ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the PFBC stated in a news release.

“Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year,” said PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the anglers as we prepare for the safest season possible and encourage them to enjoy their local waters."