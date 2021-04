Amy Southall caught a 22-inch golden trout in Hammer Creek Saturday, the first day of trout season.

The Manheim Township woman used a trout magnet jig to reel in her 10.5-pound prize fish.

Hammer Creek is one of over 30 streams in Lancaster County the state or sportsmen's clubs stocked with trout.

The regular trout season is open through Labor Day, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.