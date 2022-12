Liv Stone defended her title in the Women's Stand 1 competition at the ISA Para Surfing World Championships held Dec. 4-11 at Pismo Beach, Calif.

She has now won Gold Medals three straight years and is training to compete at the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, as reported by ISASurg.org.

Stone announced her win in an Instagram post.

Stone's victory also helped the U.S. win the team title.

A Manheim native, Stone now lives in southern California.