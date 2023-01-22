Less than a year ago, Brad Hepfer thought his beloved daily bike rides in the outdoors were over.

A diabetic, the 72-year-old underwent two knee replacements and just when he felt he was back on track, he suffered a heart attack and had surgery.

But on a recent raw Sunday, the Quarryville resident was pedaling across the Safe Harbor railroad trestle that connects two of Lancaster County’s most popular rail trails.

Rather than hanging up his bike and giving up his forays into the outdoors, Hepfer has ridden 3,300 miles since his heart surgery. Thanks to an electric bike.

“It’s been a godsend,” he says.

Electric bikes, commonly called e-bikes, are one of the hottest things in bicycling and outdoor recreation these days. They are used both for commuting to work or getting around on city streets, and for riding on Lancaster County’s many multi-use public trails.

“The pandemic just launched it. People wanted something to do and decided to try this,” says Ryan Finger, co-owner of the Let’s Roll electric bike shop and rentals in Lancaster city, which opened in 2022. Business has been so good that Finger and his brother-in-law partner, Tim Hill, are opening a second location in April, a block from the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail in Columbia.

With an all-but-silent electric motor and battery, a rechargeable e-bike helps you pedal when you need it. Many e-bikes also have the option of a full throttle, fully taking over the pedaling for you.

During pandemic times when record numbers of people are getting outdoors, e-bikes have become just what the doctor ordered for many seniors and those with physical impediments. Even healthy people find they can go farther and see more with the pedal assist offered by the bikes.

“Seventy-five percent of our customers is the older crowd. They need just a little bit of help on the hill, or want to go a little farther,” Finger says. “And it’s a great way for families to do things together outside.”

But there also has been pushback by some trail users, most frequently complaints of high speeds and being startled by the silent vessels zooming by or bearing down on them.

“I’ve been kind of shoved off the beaten path by people coming down the trail at me at ungodly speeds. They are not pedaling at all. They’re basically dirt biking on the trail. Their hair is blowing in the breeze,” says Jim Hearn, a member of the Martic Township Rail Trail Advisory Committee which guides use on the Enola Low Grade Trail. “There’s a real courtesy problem we foresee happening more frequently.”

But Hearn also has friends who are riding bikes again because they purchased e-bikes. “What we’re seeing are older people. People who would not be riding a bike are now pedaling out in the open air. There’s a lot of positives from it.”

An e-bike can enable someone to keep up with a partner, resulting in more together time outdoors. Some trail users polled on rail-trails in the county grumble that e-bikes are a kind of a cheating way to ride a bike.

Amid this sudden and growing popularity of e-bikes, trail and land managers around the county are scrambling to determine what controls, if any, should be put on the new kids on the block.

The results have been all over the map, with many officials waiting to see what others will do.

Here’s a rundown:

Enola Low Grade Trail

Officials from the six municipalities that border the rail-trail will meet soon for a proposal to govern e-bikes based on new guidelines announced in December by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state forests and state parks.

Those regulations, after a public comment period that drew 640 responses, allow e-bikes that use pedal assist motors and cut off when bikes reach 20 mph to be ridden on trails and roads currently allowed to other types of bicycles. Motor-only riding of e-bikes without pedaling is prohibited. Bikes may not have motors that exceed 750 watts.

Manor Township Enola Low Grade Rail Trail

“We are currently allowing all e-bikes. There are no rules against them,” says Ryan Strohecker, township manager, adding, “We haven’t had any real issues and no complaints.”

Lancaster Junction, Conewago rail trails, county parks

County commissioners are expected to act later this month on proposed new regulations that would mirror the new DCNR rules of pedal-assist-only e-bikes and a 20-mph speed limit.

“As with all our park entities, our e-bike users appear to be as diverse a group as any other group we encounter. All in all, the e-bikes have not been detrimental to our parks,” says Robert R. Devonshire Jr., director of the Office of General Services.

E-bikes would continue to be permitted on trails where traditional bikes are allowed.

Northwest Lancaster County River Trail

Officials from municipalities the trail passes through are expected to meet soon to consider updating regulations, possibly based on the new DCNR rules. Currently, e-bikes are allowed up to 300 watts. However, most e-bikes now have more powerful motors.

“Certainly we have had some complaints about speed,” says Hope Byers, director of the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center.

Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail

E-bikes with motors up to 300 watts are permitted.

“We do have a decent amount of e-bikes using the trail and receive an occasional call regarding speed, but overall it does not seem to be much of an issue,” says Warwick Township manager Brian Harris.

Lebanon Valley Rails-To-Trails

Pedal-assist-only e-bikes are permitted with motors up to 750 watts. The speed limit is 15 mph.

Clarence Schock Memorial Park at Governor Dick

E-bikes are banned in the park, even on trails that permit mountain bikes.

“We’re sort of waiting to see how this plays out on other lands,” says park naturalist Audrey Wells.

State Game Lands

E-bikes are banned on state game lands, including roads open to public travel.

Use of e-bikes to help older hunters and anglers get into interior areas had received preliminary approval in January 2020 but was turned down 5-3 on a final vote eight months later because of concerns over preserving wild places on game lands.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

E-bikes and mountain bikes are not prohibited from preserves but they are discouraged, says Phil Wenger, CEO and president. Where bikes cause an ecological problem, they will be banned, which has only happened a couple times.

“It’s not a rule because it’s not a problem,” Wenger says.

Though speed and other issues with e-bikes were voiced by a broad array of trail users surveyed for this column, the majority had no real concerns with their fellow travelers.

The most prevalent observation by both trail users and managers is that everyone can share the trail safely and with courtesy if common trail etiquette is followed by everyone.

Ring a bell or alert someone when passing on a bike. Control your speed when sharing the trail with many others.

As Deb Cech, a Berks County resident walking the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail recently observes, “You just have to be savvy about who’s on the trail with you and kind to them.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.