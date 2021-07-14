Pennsylvania hunters applying for antlerless deer licenses could experience delays due to issues with a new licensing system that has been experiencing slowdowns during periods of high demand.

That’s been true since Monday, when local residents were first able to apply for antlerless deer licenses for the 2021-22 season, according to a Wednesday news release from the state Game Commission.

As a result, it may take longer than normal for the licenses to be issued, game officials said.

“While the new system has been slow, antlerless licenses still are being issued and no doubt will be in hunters’ mailboxes well before the first deer seasons begin in September,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a statement.

The delay stems from the HuntFishPA system, which has been used since January by officials at the state Game and Fish and Boat commissions to issue licenses and other permits.

The new system is operated by a vendor company called NIC Inc., game officials said, adding that they are working on a solution to the slowdowns. The new system was implemented after a contract with a previous vendor expired, officials said.

“The technical teams are aware of the slower response time of the system and are working quickly to enhance system performance,” reads a statement from Sandi Miller, NIC’s Vice President Outdoors.

Game officials called the demand-based slowdowns a “a testament to the number of hunters and trappers in Pennsylvania compared to other states.”

Hunters eager to see if their licenses have been awarded can visit the HuntFishPa site at huntfish.pa.gov, where they can log in with a personalized account. Once logged in, users can click the “purchase history” tab to view awarded licenses, game officials said.