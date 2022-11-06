Ryan Bollinger describes himself as a pretty typical Pennsylvania deer hunter.

He loves the game. He chases deer with both archery gear and firearms at a mountain camp and locally around home in Lititz. And over the years, he’s shot some typical Pennsylvania bucks — 15-inch spread, eight points, average tine length.

The Hopeland Buck, as it was dubbed in northeast Lancaster County around the village of Hopeland, was not your typical Pennsylvania buck.

“It’s a stud,” said Bollinger, 37. “It’s probably the biggest buck I will ever shoot in my life. I don’t think I will ever beat it.”

A Warwick High School graduate, Bollinger is a married father of three girls — Brielle, 12, Leah, 10, and Shay, 6.

He co-owns with his brothers Riptide Car Wash in Lititz, and also works for the family construction business, Daryl Bollinger Co.

It’s a busy life, Bollinger said. But hunting is important to him, and he finds time to hit the woods each fall.

“My wife (Amy) is great,” he said. “She knows how much this means to me, so I save up my time through the year, and I get out once the season starts.”

Before the start of this season, the legend of the Hopeland Buck was entrenched among the hunting community in the Hopewell area.

The big buck with a heavy rack and long twisting points was big enough, old enough and well-known enough, that it earned its geographic name.

But Bollinger said his family had no evidence of the buck ever setting foot on their farm before this year. No trail camera photos. No actual sightings.

In fact, Bollinger didn’t even know the buck existed.

“I only knew about him this year,” he said.

After getting photos of the big buck this year on the family farm, Bollinger learned from neighbors who had history with the buck that it was a well-known deer.

Even though he had photos of the buck on his hunting property, Bollinger never thought he’d cross paths with the local legend when he went out hunting the morning of Oct. 28.

Bollinger chose to hunt a tree stand in some woods near a thick patch of cover on the farm that was close to an area where he’d gotten trail camera photos of the Hopeland Buck.

“It’s just a good spot,” he said.

Around 7 a.m., Bollinger spotted some movement in the thick cover in front of the stand.

It was the Hopeland Buck and several does.

“When I first saw him, I was very nervous,” Bollinger said. “I knew he was huge.”

Bollinger steadied his crossbow and waited for a shot opportunity.

It took about 20 minutes, but the buck eventually headed to a shooting lane between a couple of trees, 25 yards from Bollinger’s stand.

Bollinger took a deep breath, held the crossbow steady and “threaded the needle between two trees,” he said.

The buck bolted at the shot, and Bollinger felt certain he heard the buck crash a short distance away, but he didn’t actually see the deer go down.

Just to be safe, he stayed put for about 45 minutes.

And that’s when he really started shaking.

“I was more nervous after I shot than before,” he said. “I guess that’s the adrenaline.”

Eventually, Bollinger climbed down from his stand and walked to where the buck was standing when he shot.

From there, he saw the buck laying still 50 yards away.

Bollinger walked over to the buck and did not experience what many hunters refer to as “ground shrinkage.”

That’s when a buck appears smaller after it’s shot than it looked to the hunter before the shot.

“Right away, I knew he was a buck of a lifetime,” Bollinger said. “He’s an extraordinary buck.”

The buck has an 8-point frame, but there are another seven sticker points on the rack, making it a 15-pointer.

Bollinger texted his wife, his two brothers and his dad to tell them about the deer.

His brother, Jeff, came out to help Ryan haul the buck out of the woods.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Bollinger said of his brother’s reaction to seeing the deer.

The deer’s live weight was estimated at 240 pounds, according to Bollinger.

He took teeth from the deer to have it officially aged, but Bollinger said he and his family believe it to be 6 1/2 or 7 1/2 years old.

A taxidermist measured the buck’s gross score at 171 inches, according to Bollinger.

The gross score is the total measurement of antler area before deducting any length that’s deemed to be asymmetrical on a typical frame.

An official measurement can’t be recorded until at least 60 days after an animal is killed.

Assuming there are no deductions — which there most likely will be — and that 171 score doesn’t change after 60 days, Bollinger’s buck would rank 12th in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Big Game Records among typical whitetails taken with archery gear.

That’s pure speculation, of course. Many things can affect the official score for a buck.

The highest-ranking typical whitetail taken with archery gear from Lancaster County that’s currently in the records system is a buck that scored 159.1 inches. It was shot in the Lititz area in 2004 by Lester Zimmerman of Lititz and ranks 59th.

As he revels in the achievement of bagging the buck of a lifetime, Bollinger said he doesn’t have grand visions of holding out next season for something bigger.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “I love hunting and being in the outdoors, so I will be hunting the bucks that I’ve always hunted for.

“That I was able to take a deer like this is just phenomenal.”

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.