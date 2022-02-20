Should one of the area’s most popular forests open to the public be left alone to grow old or does it need to be cut periodically for its own good and to be around for future generations?

That’s the thorny question that keeps attracting a buzzsaw of controversy every time the stewards of Clarence Schock Memorial Park at Governor Dick do another “forest health” timbering.

The latest timbering project announced for the 1,105-acre wooded park on the Lancaster-Lebanon line north of Manheim is to remove 7.5 acres of ridgetop trees this spring to open up the iconic view from the six-story Governor Dick Observation Tower, built in 1954.

Over the last 20 years or so, the mature trees atop Governor Dick Hill in the Furnace Hills have come to obscure about half the celebrated 360-degree view of parts of five counties, especially to the south into Lancaster County and northward.

The spot was named after a former slave and prolific charcoal burner who worked the woods for a local iron forge in the late 1700s.

The timbering isn’t specifically related to forest heath, but the past sensitivity of tree cuttings prompted the park’s trustees to hold a special informational meeting Tuesday night in the interest of transparency.

Board members said the clear-cutting would be a “once-and-done” removal that would restore mostly unfettered views that have been enjoyed by generations of visitors since the first wooden viewing deck was erected in 1882.

Lower-growing native flowering trees, evergreen trees and mountain laurel will be planted in the newly vacated areas to be visually pleasing and for wildlife. A meadow that was planted following a previous vista cut in 1997 will be expanded with plants, grasses and shrubs to aid pollinators and other wildlife.

Fencing will be put up to keep deer from eating the new vegetation, and treatments will be made to keep invasive plants from taking over.

“We’re not just opening the view to take trees down,” said park trustee Doug Becker, an assistant professor of biology at Lebanon Valley College. “Yes, we’re taking trees down, but we’re planting trees in their place.”

The cutting will be done simultaneously with a project to run buried electrical cables to the tower to add lights and security cameras to combat persistent problems of vandalism, partying and occasional drug overdoses.

Asked at the meeting if keeping a view was worth cutting more trees in the park, Tom Harlan, an attorney and park board trustee from Annville, replied, “People come here for the tower. Schock built the tower at his own expense. There’s no question about his intent of wanting that tower there and wanting that view.” Schock was an oil magnate and philanthropist in Pennsylvania in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Indeed, the latest tree-cutting plan seemed to attract less opposition than ones in the past.

“I feel like this might be the only justifiable cut they have done,” said Ryan Fretz, co-founder of the Friends of Governor Dick website, a frequent critic of how the park trustees are managing Governor Dick.

If a tree falls...

The trustees have fielded public backlash ever since embarking on a forest health mission guided by state foresters in 2005. The plan found that the mature forest at Governor Dick, after more than 200 years of timbering for charcoal furnaces, overbrowsing by deer and assaults from invasive plants, threatened the long-term survival of one of the largest tracts of contiguous woods in the region.

The mature woods are appealing to look at and offer abundant recreation such as 15 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders. Many people favor the woods just as they are, an updated conservation action plan developed in 2016 says.

But, with the modern-day problems of overpopulated deer and invasive plants, the forest is unable to generate new growth and sustain itself, the plan concludes.

“We want a future forest that’s healthy and has more biodiversity,” says Audrey Wells, park naturalist. “A forest is very capable of healing itself, but there is no forest that you can just leave alone and it will be OK — not anymore.”

So, section by section, the park has been undergoing timbering to thin out undesirable trees and open up sunlight so trees can regenerate — necessary, if temporarily ugly — steps to get a healthy forest. Cuts were made in 2013 and 2014 and 61 acres were thinned in 2021. Revegetation is planned this growing season inside protective deer fencing. Another 60 acre-thinning is planned in several years near Mount Gretna Heights.

It’s been a struggle all along the way. After one cut in 2013, someone placed throughout the wood cutouts of a crying Lorax, the Dr. Seuss creature that speaks for trees.

Some feel the park is getting too multiuse and the public good would be best served with keeping the woods intact and letting nature take its course.

The clearing of 4 acres for a visitor’s center in 2004 was fought by some and plans to place a cell tower on the property were dropped after public opposition. The board had to go to court to work around founder Schock’s prohibition against hunting so they could hold controlled hunts to thin the deer herd.

Fights have centered around interpretations of Schock’s deed, including preserving it forever as forest and woodland, and “preserve its landmarks and maintain it as a playground and public park.”

Schock, of Mount Joy, made a fortune with his independent oil company. In stages, he purchased what is now the park that had been used for more than a century by residents and visitors to Mount Gretna and its learning community. Before his death in 1955, he created a deed of trust and created the park for the public. The first trustee was the Mount Joy School District.

Those opposed to logging argue the forest is capable of healing itself and accuse the board of relying on commercial forestry principles rather than an ecological ethos. They would rather see the woods protected rather than managed.

“I’d rather see hands off,” Fretz says. “What we have here at Governor Dick is a deep-forest ecosystem that is becoming more and more rare.”

Some accuse the board of logging to make money to develop the park, a violation of Schock’s deed. A petition in circulation with 700 signatures calls on the Lebanon County commissioners — since 2015 the sole trustees of the park — to hire a consultant to investigate board activities and to hire a conservation group to reevaluate forest stewardship.

But the current trustees have remained steadfast. “I think we’ve been good stewards,” Wells says.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer.