The fourth round of sales for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses began at 8 a.m. this morning.

This round could be crazy.

Under the new rules for doe tags, a hunter can have up to six tags in possession during the hunting season. Each tag is good for one antlerless deer.

We have been through three rounds of sales so far this summer, which means the most any hunter can have right now is three tags.

Starting today, a hunter can have up to six tags. So those hunters who have three tags already can buy up to three more at one time for use in those Wildlife Management Units that still have tags remaining.

Hunters who have no tags can buy up to six at one time.

Count on competition for the remaining tags to be hot. And that could mean waiting — whether you wait online for your turn to buy a tag, or in a line at a store that sells tags.

Some hunters have done a lot of waiting this year — the first when antlerless licenses are being sold first come, first served online at huntfish.pa.gov and at all license issuing agents across the state.

There have been growing pains this year as the Pennsylvania Game Commission and its license vendor learn the habits of hunter demand, and as hunters learn what they need to do to get the tags they want.

The Game Commission has promised improvements for next year.

The good news is there was no rush of hunters in the second or third rounds of sales like there was in the first round, according to Game Commission spokesman Travis Lau.

“There was never anything approaching the rush seen on the opening day of sales,” he said.

“That’s probably the biggest factor in why sales following the opening day went as smoothly as they did. We haven’t heard of any issues in recent rounds, except for waiting during the busiest times, and waits were considerably less during the busiest periods of the second and third rounds — compared to opening day.”

Will the fourth round go as smoothly?

“Like all previous steps in this new process, there’s no previous sales data to indicate the level of sales volume to be expected on Monday,” Lau said.

“With it being the start of a new round, I’d definitely expect to see some people lined up, especially for tags in the handful of WMUs that now have 2,000 or fewer licenses remaining.

“We don’t anticipate unmanageable sales volumes. Even though hunters can buy three tags at a time — six tags, really, though it’s hard for me to imagine many hunters who qualify to buy six will be buying them Monday — most hunters who buy an antlerless license in a given year buy only one.

“So there’s not nearly the level of buyer interest in later rounds compared to the first round.”

Sold out of antlerless licenses as of last Thursday were WMUs 1A, 1B, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E, and 5B.

All but a tiny sliver of northeast Lancaster County is in WMU 5B.

WMUs with tags remaining are 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 4A, 4B, 4D, 5A, 5C and 5D.

WMU 4B had the fewest tags remaining, with 588 available for sale as of Thursday.

WMU 2D was next, with 877 left.

WMU 5C borders WMU 5B to the east, and is a unit where many Lancaster County hunters chase deer. It had 13,872 tags left late last week.

WMU 5D is just east of 5C, and also attracts many local hunters. It had 11,819 tags left.

The units with the most tags left Thursday were WMUs 2C, with 29,460; WMU 4A, with 37,674; and WMU 2B, with 39,037.

Something hunters buying tags on Monday will want to note is that Lau acknowledged the licensing vendor has been slow in mailing tags sold online to the hunters who bought them.

The Game Commission’s expectation is hunters will have their tags in time for the start of the general archery deer season, which opens Sept. 30.

However, that deer season opens Sept. 16 in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D.

Lau said hunters who plan to buy tags Monday that they will need for the start of archery season – especially in those units where the season opens in three weeks – might want to buy their licenses at an issuing agent, rather than online.

At retail issuing agents, hunters leave with their tags. Online customers have to wait for licenses to be mailed to them.

“Fulfillment delays for licenses bought at the beginning of a new license year aren’t unusual, but there has been an about 30 percent increase this year in online sales, so the delays have been longer,” Lau said.

2023-24 hunting season begins

Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 hunting season begins for real on Friday, Sept. 1.

I say “for real” because, technically, the season opened July 1. But that was only for a few lightly-hunted species.

Sept. 1 is the opener here for doves and Canada geese, which is generally considered the true start to the new hunting year.

Dove season is a staple in Lancaster County.

With all the wide-open farm country throughout the county, there is a ton of prime dove habitat.

And hunters flock here in droves from New Jersey, Delaware, New York and other Northeast states to chase these small, migratory birds.

Count on hearing lots of “pop-pop” sounds Friday afternoon and evening in the farm country, as hunters shooting over-under and side-by-side shotguns fire their two barrels while hunting doves.

It is estimated that hunters across the U.S. bag about 20 million doves annually, since doves are the most abundant and widespread game birds in North America.

Pennsylvania’s first dove season runs Sept. 1 through Nov. 24, and hunters can take 15 doves per day.

The Game Commission manages several fields throughout the state especially for dove hunting.

These fields are planted with sunflowers and/or other crops that doves prefer.

Lancaster County has one managed dove field at State Game Lands 220 in West Cocalico Township.

Not too far east of the county line, there’s another at State Game Lands 43 in Warwick Township, Chester County.

The early goose season runs from Sept. 1-25, when hunters can take eight birds per day.

An exception to that daily bag limit, however, is the “Middle Creek Box.” This is a zone in northern Lancaster and southern Lebanon counties surrounding the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, where the daily bag limit is one goose.

You can find the exact boundaries of the box in the 2023-24 digest of hunting regulations.

The box was created to ease hunting pressure on the resident goose population at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

That area sees a ton of waterfowl hunting pressure, due to the management practices at Middle Creek that attract and hold ducks and geese.

The resident population of Canadas at Middle Creek was once plentiful, but it declined through the years, and the decision was made in 2006 to create the protective box.

Rebuilding the resident population has proven to be a slow process.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.