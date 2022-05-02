Natural Lands, the nonprofit group that saved 392 acres of Camp Mack woods in the Furnace Hills of northern Lancaster County in 2019, has stepped forward again, this time purchasing 158 acres of nearby woods in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Like the J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation property, the new land purchased from Lancaster developer Murry Development Co. for $1,345,000 will be donated to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for game lands in the Furnace Hills. It will become part of State Game Lands 145 and should be open for public uses such as hunting, hiking, bird-watching, possibly mountain biking and exploring sometime this year.

In addition to enlarging the state game lands system that has preserved much woodland and open space in the Furnace Hills, the new acquisition also is part of a federal effort to protect 3.4 million acres in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Jersey under the Highlands Conservation Act, a project that began in 2004.

The southern portion of the woodland is located in Rapho Township. A majority is in South Londonderry and West Cornwall townships in Lebanon County. The property is directly across Pinch Road from the heavily used Clarence Schock Memorial Park at Governor Dick.

It will be a welcome expansion of the already protected woods in the Furnace Hills. And the tract will nicely fill out a missing corner of 2,816-acre State Game Lands 145, bringing protection all the way to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new land contains a portion of the Horse-Shoe Trail, a 140-mile equestrian and hiking trail from Valley Forge National Park to the Appalachian Trail north of Hershey.

State Game Lands 145, which began in 1938, already provides key recreational opportunities around the Mount Gretna area, including the popular Lebanon Valley Rail-Trail.

A small housing development had been built in recent years adjacent to the property off Pinch Road.

Future development in the area is being discouraged, noted Lowell Fry, chairman of the Rapho Township Board of Supervisors. High-value streams have been identified in the area, and the Furnace Hills protect the source of drinking water in the township, he said.

I recently took a bushwhack through the property. An unexpected feature that blew me away was a spectacular boulder field that dominates a ridge on the northern portion of the property. Rounded stones the size of small houses jut from wooded benches or are heaped together in impressive ramparts, sometimes stacked on top of each other.

Most of the boulder jumbles are located on existing State Game Lands 145, but the new addition will complete the ensemble, sure to be an attraction for visitors and possibly practitioners of the climbing sport of bouldering. A smattering of wildflowers sprouted at the rocks’ base.

Though partially obscured by trees, the upper reaches of the property offer southern views into Lancaster County farm country and the spines of the Furnace Hills.

A 200-foot-wide power-line cut runs the length of the lower end of the property near the turnpike, creating 28 acres of open grasslands for the plants, birds and wildlife attracted to forest-edge habitat. Two species of plants listed as state threatened or of special concern have been documented on the property. There are nice long views of sloped forestland from the access road.

Some work is needed to make the woods a functioning ecosystem, however. The tract was logged and thinned considerably several years ago and invasive plants such as multiflora rose, mile-a-minute, Japanese stiltgrass, ailanthus and others have choked the open space. The Game Commission has categorized the tract as a degraded forest.

“But rest assured, we will come up with a plan of attack to treat those invasives and come up with quality habitat in there,” said David Gustafson, the Game Commission’s director of the Bureau of Wildlife Habitat Management.

Trails — perhaps on new logging roads — will be added and perhaps a new parking area on Pinch Road, though there is a large parking area for the game lands and Horse-Shoe Trail already on Pinch Road.

The game lands system, currently at around 1.5 million acres and growing, is a nationwide envy. But a state statute limits the amount the Game Commission can pay for land purchases to a restrictive $400 an acre.

“Where are you going anywhere where you can buy land for $400 an acre — especially in southeastern Pennsylvania?” Gustafson asked rhetorically.

Natural Lands to the rescue. The nonprofit land conservation organization based in Delaware County is dedicated to preserving open space in southeastern Pennsylvania. It owns 43 preserves totaling 22,000 acres but also partners with others to expand game lands, state parks and state forests.

The land conservation nonprofit heard about the property for sale in 2020 and swung into action.

“This one rang all the bells,” said Jack Stefferud, the group’s longtime regional director of land protection. It was forested, adjacent to other preserved land and was part of the area targeted to preserve natural resources in the Highlands region.

Grants were secured from the federal Highlands fund through the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources under its Community Conservation Partnership Program.

Settlement will occur in a couple months, and the land will immediately be donated to the Game Commission. One reason Natural Lands is turning the property over to the Game Commission is that federal Highlands funding requires the land to be owned by a state agency.

“They are a reputable land conservation and management organization,” Stefferud said of the partnership with the Game Commission. “They are not just about hunting.”

Both Highlands and state DCNR funding require the land be permanently open for public access and for conservation.

