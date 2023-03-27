And you can watch the whole hunt for the deer on YouTube.

Eli Matthew Stoltzfus, 28, of Leacock Township, pleaded guilty to summary offenses related to killing the deer, which resulted in nearly $6,000 in fines, forfeiting the trophy antlers and losing his hunting privileges in Pennsylvania for the next two years.

None of that is terribly unusual in resolving a case in which a hunter illegally kills a deer over bait in Pennsylvania, according to Greg Graham, the Pennsylvania Game Commission warden covering eastern Lancaster County.

What is unusual, Graham said, is that wildlife officers solved the case because Stoltzfus videotaped the entire hunt for the trophy deer and then posted it on YouTube.

“I’ve had cases before where pictures on social media led to prosecutions, but I’ve never had one where the whole incident was captured on video and then put on social media for everyone to see,” he said.

And even though Stoltzfus admitted to illegally killing the deer, he has not removed the video from YouTube.

“At this point, it’s all I have to remember the deer by,” he said.

What is legal bait?

Stoltzfus shot the trophy-class, 12-point buck with his bow near West Chester on Nov. 16 after pouring corn on the ground, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Putting out bait for hunting deer is illegal everywhere in Pennsylvania except in the suburban counties of Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia.

The Game Commission allows baiting there because deer numbers are high and hunting access is limited. Baiting allows hunters to lure deer to the areas where they have access.

But there are a slew of regulations that control when and how hunters can use bait in those specific counties.

According to the Game Commission’s rules, legal bait is limited to shelled corn and protein pellets, and no more than 5 gallons of feed can be on the ground at one time.

Also, bait must be dispensed by a mechanical feeder set to deliver feed no more than three times per day, only during legal hunting hours.

Stoltzfus used corn as bait Nov. 16, but he placed it there, and did not use a mechanical feeder, according to Graham.

“I knew you could bait in Chester (County), but I didn’t know all the other rules,” Stoltzfus said, when contacted by a reporter March 24.

He said he did not want to discuss the incident, but he did answer a few questions.

Viral video

Stoltzfus filmed his hunt for the deer Nov. 16, and its recovery the next day, and posted an edited video on YouTube on Dec. 4 on his channel called “Struttin_n_more_outdoors.”

The video is titled “(The Hunt for FL) 157” S.E. Pennsylvania whitetail archery buck. Biggest buck of my life.”

The video can be viewed at lanc.news/deerhunt.

Within a few days after the video was posted, it had attracted thousands of views. Several viewers posted comments questioning the legality of the hunt.

The video shows Stoltzfus in his tree stand as the big buck walks through a field toward his position.

The buck puts its head down in some grass where a large ring of corn is visible.

As the buck is standing in the corn ring, Stoltzfus shoots it with his bow. An excited Stoltzfus calls someone from his stand to report his shot.

The video is edited to cut after Stoltzfus decides to leave the buck overnight and pick up the trail the next day.

It resumes the next day as he takes up the trail, and quickly concludes with him tagging the buck and posing for photos.

This reporter watched the video on Dec. 8, after it was recommended by YouTube.

From this reporter’s work covering hunting and the Game Commission for LNP for the past three decades, and from hunting deer in Chester County, this reporter is well-versed in the rules regarding baiting deer there.

Watching the video, this reporter felt certain there was no feeder used to dispense the corn, and so this reporter emailed the Game Commission.

This reporter wanted to know if the agency was aware of the video; if it did show an illegal kill; and if so, if the agency was investigating.

According to Graham, this reporter’s report was the first the Game Commission received about the video. The agency was not previously aware of it, as it had only been published for four days at that point.

Within a few days after this reporter’s email was received by the Game Commission, Graham said several other people contacted the agency to report the Stoltzfus video as well.

Armed with the video, Graham said he and a team began investigating.

The investigation

In the video, investigators spotted a van with a unique logo that they traced to a retirement community outside West Chester.

A driver there, who recognized scenery in the video, steered authorities to the property where Stoltzfus shot the deer.

Graham said officers found Stoltzfus’ tree stand, the bait site and the recovery site, and collected deer hair from both locations.

Graham then went to a taxidermist near Gordonville and asked to see the man’s customer records.

“I didn’t know if (Stoltzfus) had taken the deer there, but it’s close to where he lives, so I figured it was worth a shot,” he said.

In a hand-written book, Graham saw Stoltzfus’ information.

He said the taxidermist reported there were rumors circulating that the deer had been illegally killed.

According to Graham, the taxidermist reported he had sent the buck’s hide out to be tanned – a process that preserves the hide before the head is mounted - and had given the antlers back to Stoltzfus to keep until the hide was returned.

On Dec. 22, Graham and a team of officers served a search warrant at Stoltzfus’ home, where they recovered the buck’s antlers and some venison.

During their visit, Graham said Stoltzfus admitted to killing the deer. He also told officers he knew baiting was legal, but he didn’t know the rules about how to bait legally.

Some time around Dec. 16 or 17, the Stoltzfus video was removed from YouTube.

On Dec. 25, it was back, with a pinned comment at the top from “Struttin_n_more_outdoors.”

“To whom it may concern.. yes I hunted over corn, no, I didn't know I needed to have in a feeder, until I posted the video and seen your comments coming in, also I talked to the wardens about it, very great guys, we had a good conversation very down to earth people, so I want to thank everyone that called in and give me the opportunity to meet the wardens, just wondering, what was your end game in that,” the post states.

“You have nothing better to do but watch videos, report everything you see and become a Karen of the woods? I don't mind at all if that's what your into, this video will stay up as a reminder to me, it was not my intention to harvest this buck illegally in anyway that's not how I was brought up, we are all humans, we make mistakes and learn from it, thanks to everyone for following along, hope yall have a great holiday.”

Stoltzfus said he took the video down briefly after he “got freaked out,” by all the comments claiming the hunt was illegal.

But then he put it back after the Game Commission visited his house and took the antlers, because he said the video was all he had to remind him of the hunt.

Trophy donated

Stoltzfus was charged Jan. 7 with hunting over bait and possessing an unlawful deer. He pleaded guilty to those charges Jan. 26.

The heftiest fine Stoltzfus was levied was $5,000 for illegally killing a “trophy” deer.

Graham said that penalty is assessed by the Game Commission whenever a buck’s antlers measure more than 115 inches. A buck with antlers less than that score carries a fine of $800.

Graham said he never had the antlers of the Stoltzfus buck officially measured, “but they’re clearly over 115 inches.”

Now that the case is closed, Graham said the antlers will be given to Game Commission educators at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center to use whenever groups come through for educational programs.

As of February 24, the video of Stoltzfus illegally killing the trophy buck over bait had amassed over 25,000 views.

Nowhere in the video description or comments is it stated that Stoltzfus was prosecuted for the hunt, or that the deer was seized by the Game Commission.

Graham said he wished that was mentioned somewhere, but noted, “we can’t tell (Stoltzfus) what to say or to take it down.”

When asked if he thinks it’s right to leave up a video of an illegal hunt, Stoltzfus said he doesn’t care.

“Whatever people are going to think, I really don’t care what they think,” he said.