More exciting than Christmas.

That’s how 71-year-old Steve Mohr described the opening day of Pennsylvania's regular firearms deer season.

He made it clear that he wasn’t speaking only for himself but also for many of the thousands of local hunters who will take to the woods — beginning with Saturday’s opener — in hopes of bagging a deer.

“The young hunters, full of excitement, cannot sleep the night before,” said Mohr, a Conoy Township supervisor. “Seasoned hunters try to hide their excitement, but fail miserably.”

Sure, that excitement is partially steeped in the prospect of shooting a trophy buck.

But there’s also tradition, according to Lancaster County hunters, who, last week, shared stories of annual trips to out-of-town hunting camps with family and friends, as well as walks into the woods shared by fathers and sons.

“It’s in our heart. We don’t have to kill something every time,” said Pete Kingsley, 81, of Strasburg, who planned to spend the opener at a Clinton County hunting camp, just like he has in many previous years.

Busy season expected

This season is likely to be a busy one, according to Travis Lau, a spokesman for the state Game Commission.

With that said, Lau noted that hunting license sales in Pennsylvania totaled 715,409 by the end of October, which was down about 2.73% from the sales total at the same time last year. That number may have changed in November, with licenses still available for purchase in recent weeks.

In 2019-20, hunters statewide killed an estimated 435,180 deer (all seasons), the largest harvest in the past 15 years, according to commission figures.

Of that total, 26,000 deer were taken in a commission-designated region called Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which includes nearly all of Lancaster County, as well as portions of several neighboring counties.

Of all the commission’s seasons, firearms deer season remains “the most popular on the hunting calendar,” officials said in a news release.

This year, the regular firearms season is slated to run Saturday through Dec. 11, and is open every day except for Sunday, Dec. 5.

“Hunters with the proper licenses can harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state,” commission officials said. “That’s a change from last year, when just 10 WMUs allowed concurrent buck and doe hunting.”

Opening day is highlight

Of all deer hunters who get out for the firearms season, about 80% hunt on opening day, according to an estimate shared by Lau.

The popularity of opening day is easy to explain, said Alex Pierce, president of Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association.

“Your chances of finding a deer after the first day decrease exponentially,” Pierce said, guessing that’s because hunter’s gunfire on the opener spooks the deer, causing them to go into hiding.

Pierce spoke about the firearms season while giving a tour of the association’s headquarters off Range Road in Mount Joy township.

There, Pierce shared his plans for the opener — a day he’d spend with his father in the woods near Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“It’s kind of a family thing,” Pierce said.

Outside, Jim Miller, 47, of Marietta stood at an outdoor shooting range, where a few association members were sighting their rifles.

For Miller, opening day also would be a family affair, with plans to take his 12-year-old son Lee to hunt for deer in neighboring Lebanon County.

Though there is no certainty they’ll have success, Miller thought back to previous years, saying simply: “We do alright.”

Hunters young and old

Deer populations have remained stable across most of the state, commission officials said.

Mohr, a former member of the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, may have been somewhat envious of youthful hunters, remembering back to when he was 12 and got his first deer.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday. I shot the deer and it was too heavy for me to carry,” he said, recalling the older members of his hunting party who helped him get the animal out of the woods.

Though Mohr is no longer able to hike into some of the spots that he used to hunt, he said he’s not going to let old age prevent him from enjoying the season. And he had some suggestions for other older hunters.

“Go as you can. Find a comfortable spot that works for you. … Hunt as you wish. Take a nap if you are tired,” he said. “Go have all the fun you want and deserve.”

Ammunition shortages

But first, they’ll have to find and purchase ammunition, which may be a little more difficult this year, according to Pierce, who said he’s noticed shortages at some local gun shops.

Certain firearms and types of ammo have been in short supply for more than a year, with increased demand that started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued following the political turmoil that surrounded the 2020 election, local gun shop owners have said.

On Tuesday, Backwoods Outfitters employee Mike Albert said inventory at the West Hempfield Township shop is thin.

“We have nothing. This is the second year in a row that we have almost nothing for hunting,” he said, adding that the limited selection available had increased in price, though not significantly.

Though he couldn’t speak for other shops, Albert guessed many face similar situations. That’s what he’s overheard from customers visiting Backwoods Outfitters.

“They come in and say, I’ve been everywhere, and I can’t find this caliber, or I can’t find that caliber,” Albert said.