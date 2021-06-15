The Lancaster-based Yoder Performance triathlon group won the Ironman 70.3 North American TriClub championship over the weekend.

The origins of Yoder Performance dates back about a half-dozen years, when Hempfield alum Andrew Yoder began coaching others for triathlons. Since 2018, the group has quadrupled in size. About half of YP's members live in Lancaster County, including Katie Schick (former Franklin & Marshall swimmer), Becca Yunginger (Donegal alum) and Arthur Markley (McCaskey alum).

The group put together a stellar performance at Saturday's event in Cambridge, Maryland, to come away with the TriClub title. Below is a listing of the individual performances from YP members.

Women:

Bridget Foote, first overall female

Katie Schick, fourth overall female (second in 25-29 female age group)

Rebecca Hayes, fifth overall female (first, F35-39AG)

Becca Yunginger, sixth overall female (third, F25-29AG)

Aimee Phillippi-Taylor, eighth overall female (first, F40-44AG)

Heather Davidson, 12th overall female (third, F35-39AG)

Emma Teneza, 13th overall female (fourth, F18-24AG)

Heather Tyron, third in female 40-44 age group

Jilian White, fifth in female 40-44 age group

Thersa Johnson, seventh in female 50-54 age group

Kirsten Richter -- 13th in female 35-39 age group

Men:

Matt Qiao, seventh overall male (second, M30-34AG)

Vincenzo Marchione, 11th overall male (first, M40-44AG)

Eric Reichert, 14th overall male (fourth, M30-34AG)

Colby Clinton, Eighth in male 35-39 age group

Charlie Larsen, 10th in male 30-34 age group

Pete Carpenter, 12th in male 35-39 age group

Ramsey Sybel, 13th in male 35-39 age group

Ryan Tiburtini, 14th in male 35-39 age group

Conor Lent, 18th in male 25-29 age group

Kyle Yeager, 23rd in male 25-29 age group

Dave Simons, First in male 65-69 age group

Penn Ketchum, 26th in male 50-54 age group

Arthur Markley, 21st in male 18-24 age group