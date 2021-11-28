Public use of the outdoors in Lancaster County has never been in such demand and now there is another option for exploring its waterways.

A Lancaster city woman, Terilyn LeDuc, has completed her maiden season with KayakLanCo, which offers self-guided kayaking tours on the Susquehanna River, Conestoga River and Speedwell Forge Lake.

To LeDuc, that so many trips were filled with newbies was gratifying as that was part of the inspiration for her business model. With COVID-19, she wondered how many people in the community were interested in trying kayaking but didn’t know where to begin.

So reserving a kayaking adventure with KayakLanCo is not just renting equipment and securing a shuttle service. You get sent a link to an instructional video of kayaking basics and a thorough how-to at water’s edge before shoving off on your own. Yes, you are likely to tip eventually, she tells them, but it’s no big deal.

“Some ask about seatbelts,” says LeDuc, who has lived in Lancaster city for 12 years with her husband, the Rev. Luke LeDuc, and four children, ages 4 to 19. “Some don’t understand how a paddle works.” Parents are understandably nervous about children. (She has six smaller single kayaks for kids and an optional tow rope.) Some people need reassurance before floating on the water.

Getting started

A stay-at-home mom with a series of part-time bookkeeping and administrative jobs, she found herself getting restless when COVID-19 hit and she had to divide her time between work and taking care of kids at home.

She wondered about starting her own business, one that would be seasonal, be outdoors, be a service needed by her community and be an entrepreneurial example for her children. A kayaking service came to mind.

She was not a kayaker but had spent much of her childhood canoeing and on the water.

LeDuc invested in 11 top-of-the line, sit-in, single kayaks and other equipment because she wanted one’s first experience kayaking to be positive and not marred by inferior equipment or wet clothes.

She tailors trips to the skill level of clients. First-time or beginner kayakers often paddle around the flatwater of Speedwell Forge Lake near Lititz. More experienced paddlers can choose the Conestoga River or five choices on the Susquehanna: Conejohela Flats, Vinegar Ferry Watertrail, Columbia Bridges, Chickies Rock Watertrail and the boulder-dotted Conowingo Islands.

Customers paddling back to shore with smiles on their faces has been one of the greatest pleasures of her fledgling business. “I think the peacefulness they experience is big but I also think some of it is, ‘Oh I conquered that. I did this. I am a kayaker.’

“I love it when they love it. I might have people get off the water and you can just tell they experienced something new and they felt alive out there. It’s so fun to provide that to people. It gives me such joy.”

With 165 trips booked her first season, she took out customers from ages 3 to 81. She took groups as large as a dozen but more are smaller.

Having checked off a desire to provide a need for her community, LeDuc would like to expand outreach efforts to involve more minority and inner-city youths. She has provided kayaks free of charge to a Philadelphia-area program that strives to reconnect minorities and people of color to nature, and she hopes to launch some free kayaking trips next year for Lancaster city youths.

She didn’t know it before but now is gratified to learn that kayaking is something people of all ages can enjoy together.

“Kayaking is an outdoor activity that spans generations so beautifully,” she notes. “Teens and their parents. Moms and their sons. Dads and their preschoolers. Grandparents and their pre-teen. Three generations at once. It is so fun to see and experience that aspect.”

KayakLanCo’s second season will open in May and run through October. Trips cost $50 for adults, $40 for children and free for younger children who can ride with parents. Gift cards are available. For more information, go to kayaklanco.com, email info@kayaklanco.com or call 717-945-8947.

Ad Crable is an LNP outdoors writer.