If you're looking to get outside and cast a line either in Lancaster County or elsewhere in the state, Monday might be an optimal time to do it.

Monday, July 4, will be a Fish-for-Free day throughout Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. that day, no fishing license is required to fish.

All other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, remain in effect.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminds the public that it offers a fishing tackle loaner program at dozens of locations across the state, including many popular state parks. A map of sites offering the program can be found online.