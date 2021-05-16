PARIS, Illinois — Nearly 60 years ago, my passion for nature, hunting and fishing took hold here on the plains of eastern Illinois. On farmland my grandparents owned, I was turned loose out the back door to roam to my heart’s content.

When they died, they willed their hard-purchased farmland to their six grandchildren to be stewards. But I wasn’t sure how often I would return. Now, here I was with my 33-year-old nephew for a long cast-and-blast weekend to wander among my roots and pursue the eastern wild turkey and whatever would find our lures enticing. (Among the takers, it turned out, was a 20-pound snapping turtle).

All four locations of our 363 acres of farmland were mostly comprised of well-tended fields of corn and soybeans. But each had patches of woods that positively teemed with wildlife and wild things.

The first morning was a bit of an adjustment. With Central Time, we had to get up at 4 a.m. to be in the woods at dawn to listen for the lustful gobbles of male turkeys. We each put out turkey decoys in the freshly planted corn field and buried ourselves in the treeline. The plan was to use our wooden box calls to replicate the enticing yelps of a hen turkey to draw a gobbler out of the woods where they would lock onto the decoys and display their tailfeathers in anticipation of romance.

Even when I heard a gobbler erupting from the woods behind me, I stayed put, determined to stick with my strategy. But the turkeys never did appear and both of us, at different locations, moved through the woods at a snaillike pace, calling as we went.

After we got back to our lakefront cabin — of course we saw turkeys grazing in fields on the way — we both talked about the amazing amount of nature crammed into small woodlots.

Logan said he never heard so much birdsong. Indeed, I found myself frequently looking in the treetops almost quivering with birds. I picked out an indigo bunting, wood thrush, warblers and a frustrating high number of others that I couldn’t see or recognize from their calls.

Beauty abounds

Along some of the most-heavily etched deer trails I have ever seen, expanses of phlox pushed aside last autumn’s leaves and creeks meandered through the woods.

“The interior of the woods was prettier than I imagined,” Logan marveled. “It’s like nature concentrated. I had a preconceived idea of the Midwest, but everywhere has its beauty.”

He talked about how neat it was to get to know a property intimately, paying attention to the small details. “It was just a neat history thing, seeing where I’m from,” he added.

We were out of the woods by noon and the whole afternoon spread before us. We headed to the small highway junction town of Marshall where Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor during his circuit riding days. We were surprised by how many people had midwestern drawls.

After eating at an authentic Mexican restaurant with six pages of choices, we drove to a small farm pond on one of our former properties. The landowner most eagerly granted us permission to fish it once I told him that I hadn’t been there since I was a kid. I fished it hard as a boy and one of my lingering memories I have is the time a younger brother came outside one afternoon and caught the biggest bass ever taken out of the pond. I felt I deserved to catch that bass and was resentful for days.

In the silky pre-dawn the next morning, we pulled up to the old barn on another property, called Bell Ridge. The barn, where I once fell through the hayloft, is on its last legs, its tin roof peeled back and its siding shedding paint.

The turkeys were again silent — hanging with a harem of hens and not willing to risk an encounter with a stranger, we surmised — but Logan saw two coyotes and we gawked at buck tracks in the mud that seemed the size of horse hooves.

For me, the walk through the woods was thick with memories. I came across the soggy wetlands of what used to be a pond in the woods. It was here that I fished for the first time, using nothing more sophisticated than a bamboo pole, red and white bobber and nightcrawlers to pluck sunfish.

At some point when we grandchildren had grown up and no longer made pilgrimages to Paris, the pond’s dam failed. It is said people came from miles around to pick up the big bass that were flushed into the creek below. To a boy, walking to the pond had seemed like such a perilous journey over fences and pastures with bulls eyeing us. In reality, it was just out of sight of the house.

Back at our rented cabin, we took a small pontoon boat out on a private lake and puttered around, catching many, if uniformly middling, largemouth bass. In the pebbled driveway, I was startled to see a garter snake with the leg of a toad in its mouth, trying to pull the hapless creature into the brush.

I dropped pebbles onto the serpent until it let go and slithered away. The toad sat stunned but seemingly unhurt.

Patience pays off

The final morning is evidence why you don’t give up. At a farm woods barely outside city limits, Logan and I found ourselves surrounded by turkeys as soon as we stepped into the trees. I had barely sat down and sounded a yelp when a hen turkey flew out of a tree and walked around, eying me suspiciously.

An hour later, I was sitting on a knoll and called. Nothing responded but a half hour later I caught sight of two gobbler heads just above the tall grass, not 20 yards out. I tried to slowly raise my shotgun sitting across my lap, but it’s hard to outfox a turkey. Busted. The turkeys went behind a tree as I sat primed to fire when they emerged. They never did, cagily merely walking away, keeping the tree between me and them.

Not long after, I heard three blasts. Logan had set up his decoys in a field where a grassy road exits the woods. A wise strategy as first one, then two, young gobblers emerged, ready to fight one another over the decoy. Logan’s shot pre-empted the brawl.

I swelled with pride as my nephew walked out of the woods with a handsome turkey slung over his back.

We moved our cast-and-blast outing to West Virginia, where our families had gathered to celebrate Logan’s brother’s graduation from James Madison University.

Logan, who had killed a Rio turkey in Texas days before our Illinois trip, had visions of a turkey prize in three states but it was not to be.

Nine of us savored his Illinois trophy one evening with gravy, noodles, green beans, mashed potatoes and homemade bread. And we did have the pleasure to meet Charger and Mary Walker fishing for freshly stocked trout in the Lost River.

By the time I met them on the riverbank, Charger, 68, and Mary, 64, of nearby Rio, West Virginia, had already caught seven trout on entry-level Zebco reels and short rods. That impressed me but they were complaining about how slow fishing had been, despite throwing Power Bait, spinners, spoons and Super Dupers in front of their noses.

Mary, who averages 300-350 trout a year, had only caught 27 well into this season, a downturn she blamed on the state reducing stocking numbers at the spot.

The couple first started fishing this part of the river 40 years ago, not for trout but eels. That was before a dam on the Potomac River blocked their migration.

I asked Charger about the great 1985 flood on the Lost River and nearby South Branch of the Potomac that killed nine people.

“A lot of them I knew,” he replied. “One boy I knew real good. He was crossing a bridge and they told him not to. He was a smartass and bullheaded. He said he was going to cross it, only he never crossed it. They found him weeks later. You don’t mess with water.”

Mary has a knee brace and is headed for knee replacement. But she walks with a cane on many days to the pool farthest from the road because she loves it so.

Bad leg and all, Mary had already gotten her turkey, which she treated as no big deal.

She recalled the time she was calling from a ground blind and a Tom turkey got so excited that it ran right into her blind. She laughed at the retelling and hobbled back up the road before the rains came.

• Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.