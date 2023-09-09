The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding anglers about the fight against the invasive snakehead on the Susquehanna River after recently finding evidence that snakeheads are naturally reproducing in the river.

“Northern snakeheads are voracious predators and may cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and may inhibit recovery efforts for species of conservation concern in the region such as American shad and Chesapeake logperch,” said Sean Hartzell, commission aquatic invasive species coordinator.

“This is a critical time to protect the Susquehanna River from further expansion of invasive northern snakeheads by removing them to reduce adverse impacts.”

Last month, the agency put out a reminder to anglers that they should report and dispose of any snakeheads they catch in the river — and anywhere else within Pennsylvania.

That call was made after a summer of several snakehead catches in the Conowingo Reservoir section of the Susquehanna River by anglers and fisheries biologists from Pennsylvania and Maryland, and solid evidence that these invasive fish are naturally reproducing in the river.

Basically, biologists found baby snakeheads in the reservoir formed by the Conowingo Dam in Maryland. About half of the reservoir is in Lancaster County, north of the Maryland border.

Northern snakeheads are an exotic species native to parts of China, Korea and Russia.

They were first found in the wild in the U.S. in a Maryland pond in 2002.

In Pennsylvania, they were first discovered by an angler in 2004 who caught two on Meadow Lake in Philadelphia.

Upon learning of that angler’s catch, Fish and Boat Commission officials went to the lake and connected bays and tidal sloughs, and found more.

Since then, snakeheads have been found in the Schuylkill, Delaware and Susquehanna rivers and their tributaries.

They’ve also been found in Florida, North Carolina, California and Massachusetts waters.

Here in Lancaster County, Mark Mabry of Gap caught the first confirmed northern snakehead in Octoraro Creek in Little Britain Township in 2018.

How did these fish get in the Pennsylvania waters?

Fish and Boat Commission officials aren’t exactly sure, but they suspect they were introduced through the pet trade or food industry, since snakeheads once were popular aquarium fish and they’re also considered good tablefare.

Since snakeheads were first discovered in Pennsylvania, the Fish and Boat Commission has been telling anglers to kill every one they catch.

It’s not illegal to fish for snakeheads.

It’s illegal to possess them alive and to put them into Pennsylvania waters.

So once you pull a snakehead out of the water, it’s illegal to put it back or to keep it alive.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is warning anglers about a predator fish that shouldn’t be in the Susquehanna River; that’s reproducing in the river; and is telling anglers to kill and report every one they catch.

Does that sound familiar?

It should.

Back in 2002, the first documented flathead catfish in the Susquehanna River was caught at Safe Harbor Dam.

Fish and Boat Commission officials put out a notice that flatheads are not native to the Susquehanna and warned of the devastating impact they could have on native Susquehanna fish.

Anglers were told to kill and report every one they caught.

That directive was abandoned years ago, after it became apparent flatheads are here to stay,

Today, flatheads are one of the most-sought species on the lower Susquehanna by avid anglers.

In May, the new state record flathead – 66 pounds, 6 ounces – was caught on the Susquehanna at Conestoga.

There’s a big difference between flatheads and snakeheads, according to Mike Parker, the Fish and Boat Commission’s spokesman.

“Flatheads are a native species to Pennsylvania, although they are only native within the Ohio River watershed,” he said.

“The species is non-native and considered invasive to other areas, such as the Susquehanna and Delaware rivers, but has been established in these waters for many years and they are widespread throughout the Commonwealth.

“Northern snakeheads are managed differently because they are not only non-native and invasive to Pennsylvania, but to the entire continent.”

But can we expect them to spread like flatheads did, even with the catch-and-kill order?

“The invasion of this species is still considered to be in the early stages for some waters, including the Susquehanna River, and contained to a few geographical areas,” Parker said.

“Aggressive efforts to contain the spread are still appropriate at this stage, and removing just a few adult fish capable of reproducing can greatly reduce the spread of the species.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published information online regarding the control and management of northern snakeheads, which, in part, states: ‘We have learned that harvest by anglers can remove over 25 percent of the local population, which goes a long way toward reducing snakehead numbers.

‘For this reason, we encourage anglers to target and harvest northern snakehead when captured.’”

And don’t forget, when you catch a snakehead, these fish are air breathers that can survive out of water for an extended period.

So don’t think you did your job just by chucking one up onto the bank.

The Fish and Boat Commission encourages killing the fish by removing their heads.

The agency also notes snakeheads are good to eat, so taking any you catch home to cook is suggested.

They can also be properly disposed of in the trash or when used as garden fertilizer.

Anglers can report any snakeheads they catch by going to fishandboat.com/conservation/AIS/pages.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.