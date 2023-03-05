“It needs more cheese.”

That’s Timothe Hiez, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from France, bent over a crackling fire as he fusses over the cheesy Alpine dish of raclette, his culinary contribution to 11 of us Americans gathered around the backwoods fire on my 24th annual winter backpacking trip.

Poor Timothe. Earlier in the day he was introduced to his first greasy spoon breakfast at a diner in Lewistown and instructed to devour a heaping plate of creamed chipped beef. He liked it. But he did wonder why the group drank glasses of water with ice cubes when we were about to spend a day hiking in below-freezing temperatures.

And now, after six arduous miles on a rock-studded portion of the Allegheny Front Trail in Black Moshannon State Forest in Centre County, he is on the spot to deliver a treat. There is some pressure as we already have dined on the likes of smoked salmon, wild boar sausages, various venison bolognas and balls of dark chocolate, caramel and sea salt.

Despite making his dish in a frying pan perched precariously over the fire, rather than a special heating pad as used at home, the lad does his country proud as the butter, potatoes, raclette cheese from Switzerland and various charcuterie meat slices come together in a gooey concoction that fills our stomachs with welcome warmth.

It is a wonder we were enjoying a winter foray at all. Just two days earlier as our group from Lancaster County packed their backpacks, it had gotten to a balmy 70. And the way this wimp of a winter has been, I was afraid we would be marking another trip by being tempted to wear shorts.

But there were snowflakes drifting down as our caravan made its way toward State College and the Allegheny Front beyond.

After 24 years, it’s getting harder to seek out a different remote wild spot in Pennsylvania and to camp out in it amid snow, or at least winter-like temperatures in these global-warming times. But the Allegheny Front Trail is another gem and we somehow hit one of the few truly “brr” weekends of the season.

It is a relatively new backcountry path, chiseled by several trail groups in the mid-1990s to form a 42-mile loop of varying terrains. From the trailhead we start out on a section that follows the Great Shamokin Path blazed by Native Americans. The trail has testy ups and downs as we make our way to the jutting rampart of the Allegheny Mountains.

The going is tough and over minefields of rocks. Our foreign guest learns firsthand why hikers of the famed Appalachian Trail dread passing though the state with its reputation as “the place where boots go to die.”

In addition to snow and cold, we usually try to work a vista and an inspiring stream into our overnight journey. This one was no exception, and we jettison our packs to enjoy Ralph’s Majestic Vista and the nearby Ralph’s Pretty Good View. We snap photos and look down into the Bald Eagle Valley and beyond to the undulating Bald Eagle Ridge and Tussey Mountain in the distance.

To the relief of my burning thighs, we level off and traverse several miles through some of the tallest mountain laurel we have ever seen and on a furrowed path with berms of mosses in spring-green color.

Lamonte Garber of Lancaster, a veteran of the winter trips and wearing the same leather hiking boots for 35 years, marvels at the deep grooves on the bark of a chestnut oak. Chris Esh, an optician and woodworker from Lititz, is surprised at the number of mature cherry trees left over from a fairly recent commercial logging. I hear before seeing a ruffed grouse explode ahead of us, sailing deeper into the woods.

You notice these kinds of things in the bare winter woods where sights and sounds are more pronounced and the parts of the forest reveal themselves without the cloaked cover of summertime.

After six hard miles and with the sun setting, we round a bend and behold the gift of a perfect campsite for a large group of travelers. Under the warm embrace of mature hemlocks are pine-scented spaces to hold our eight tents. Ringing our oasis is a brook with a sandy bottom and clear water just large enough to be gurgling here and there.

No fewer than three of our group possess some sort of small handsaw and soon we are laying in piles of wood with the efficiency of a small lumberjack camp. Dan Nephin, of Lancaster, uses dryer lint and sawdust to start a fire that will burn robustly until we retreat to our tents for the night. When it falters, Greg Farmer, of Manheim, produces his pocket-sized bellow and flares it back to the sustaining life force it has become for us.

Pressed as close as we dare to a robust fire, the group considers the appeal of winter backpacking, something most regard as slightly daffy.

“Most of my friends just think this is so insane to do,” says Erin Farmer, a schoolteacher who gave birth two days after a camping trip. She marvels at the far-ranging banter that pours out like smoke around a campfire. “Even though I only see all of you once a year, the conversation just comes so easily and it’s fun and it’s a lot of laughing and there’s always so much to talk about.”

“It brings a tribe together for sure,” adds Mary Ellen Francescani, a nurse practitioner from Lancaster. “We are winter lovers. You have to be one of those people.”

Esh gets impatient at those who can’t understand the appeal of enjoying the outdoors in all seasons. “Cold is not out to get you,” he says. “It’s not your enemy. You can put on more clothes. People who come are more hardcore and interested in being out here when it’s freezing so you’re not getting screwballs out here this time of year.

“Once you get beyond the hardships and the cold and you’re standing on top of a mountain or at an overlook with snow all around you and no one else in the world is out there because they’re not stupid, it’s incredibly beautiful. But you can’t explain that to someone until they’ve seen it,” adds Jerry Lapp, 56, of Lancaster, who owns Skychasers, a trekking and adventure outfitter for trips to the Himalayas and other parts of the world.

“With summer backpacking you don’t have to think about it much. With winter backpacking it’s all about the logistics and how to get there and what you’re bringing and things like that. At our age, it’s one of those things if we don’t kind of keep doing things like this we can end up very quickly stagnating. It’s one thing I fight.”

A coyote interrupts our discourse, or, perhaps, is joining in. We carry on, adding wood to the fire as if it was an idol. Lively as the conversation is, the toil of the day catches up and we drift off to colorful tents and slither into cold-weather sleeping bags.

During the night, I wake up and walk outside. In the chilly clear air, the stars seem somehow larger, almost like planets. I listen to the stream, its faint gurgles sounding like gossip.

We rise the next morning. The temperature is 17 and the fire is stoked. We break camp, appreciating that our packs are lighter, and begin the long but gradual ascent back to our parked cars.

Ten miles, 22,000 steps, 1,600 feet in elevation change in 24 hours. A change of pace.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.