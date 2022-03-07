EAGLES MERE — My fear when setting the date for my 23rd annual winter backpacking trip for the last weekend in February was that we risked hiking in shorts and bare ground leaning more toward spring than winter.

Ha. The Loyalsock Trail in Sullivan County near Worlds End State Park kicked all eight of our butts. What had been planned for a modest 7-mile hike turned out to be an epic, indeed dangerous, journey that mixed the spectacular of the winter woods with the reality that you can’t fool Mother Nature.

All started out peachy enough early Saturday afternoon as we donned our packs and made our way on interconnecting trails in Loyalsock State Forest. We passed through a pleasing variety of mountain forests, including a substantial hemlock stand where the soft light filtering through cast a heavenly glow.

I wondered why the fairly mature hemlocks had not been devastated by woolly adelgid insects that have felled so many of our state tree. Turns out it was a combination of luck and a higher elevation that slows the spread of the pest, Brian Laudermilch, a forester with the state Bureau of Forestry, told me.

We took the time to point out animal tracks etched in the couple inches of snow. We identified a bobcat, fox, turkey, an unknown bird that had alighted and hopped around on the snow, surprisingly few deer, squirrels and assorted other rodents of the woods.

There were signs that spring was overtaking winter. The snow edges were retreating from the lichen-covered boulders and beech branches sank into the snow, a phenomenon created by the darker objects soaking up sun.

The afternoon sun was sliding to the mountaintops to the west when we reached one of the star attractions — Alpine Vista. The open view looked out over meandering Loyalsock Creek and toward forested mountains folding into each other. Down below was Ketchum Run Gorge and its beckoning frozen waterfalls, the other natural wonder drawing card of the trip. We could faintly hear the waterfalls.

The temperature had dipped into the mid-20s and the blast of wind was strong and unrelenting. Still, the view was so gorgeous. It was an ideal campsite with a large stone fire ring and even four logs for sitting in notch bases that seemed to have been made just for us.

But the problem with winter overlooks is they are often buffeted by winds that, unlike in summer, do not refresh and only chill. On many previous trips, we had been forced to leave inspiring views and seek shelter on the lee side of ridges or by dropping downhill.

But we suffered from a malaise of ultimate vista.

“I’m a sucker for views,” Erin Farmer of Manheim would say later.

We justified our beachhead for the night by figuring the winds would die down at sunset.

Wishful thinking that. The wind tore at us tenaciously all night long. We did have the good sense to make a small windbreak out of tree limbs recently cut by a crew from a large oak that had toppled. With apologies to Hank Williams Jr., winter backpackers can survive.

As long as you crouched low, it did make a huge difference. But cold fanned by the tempest stung our faces and wherever you sat, the smoke found you, making eyes water.

We made a game effort to fight off the chill with a robust fire. I had nixed one member’s offering to bring a battery-operated chainsaw, but we were busy beavers with a small bow saw. Our wood pile kept our fire roaring and what remained should pleasantly surprise the next few contingents of backpackers stopping by.

And the inconvenience of the cold did nothing to dampen our spirit for dinner. It must be stated here that our group, when it comes to eating on the trail, does not subscribe to the backpacker’s adage that every ounce adds to the burden you carry on your back.

What a feast! There was brouillet sausage, onions stuffed with cubes of butter and a bouillon cube served over roasted potatoes, chick pea, cashew and broccoli burrito, chicken sausage over rice, a carrot and sweet potato stew with rosemary. The dehydrated butternut dal bhat I brought along seemed like microwaved chicken nuggets in comparison.

For dessert there was home-baked almond cookies, a dehydrated ice cream bar and pears spiced with saffron and a coating of brandy that was set aflame. The coffee drinkers sipped from a brew enlivened with maple cream.

One thing I cherish about each and every one of these trips is the variety of discourse bought to the campfire. No topic is too out there. We listened to family secrets of long-buried murders and kidnappings by Native Americans in Berks County. There were knee-slapping retellings of epic camping equipment failures and giardia mishaps in the Himalayas.

We learned about the mysteries of the dream cycle and a companion’s aversion to setting her alarm at any time that ends in zero. Many of us don’t see one another for a year at a time, but when we are reunited in the singular experience of the winter woods, we pick up where we left off regardless of what has happened in our professional and personal lives.

I found myself marveling at our good fortune to have this view and the winter woods absolutely to ourselves.

As delectable as the food was and as enriching as the conversation, we all were ready to seek the relative comfort of our tents and burrow into beckoning sleeping bags by 8:30.

More than a few of us stuck those mini heating pads to feet and hands. As the temperature slid into the teens, more than a few of us dreaded the call of nature during the night. A pee funnel was employed by one female camper to thwart that shivering inconvenience.

I awoke at 3:30 wide awake and with a touch of claustrophobia. It was so quiet out that I was afraid opening the zipper on the tent would awake the whole slumbering brother- and sisterhood.

I went outside to check the stars. They were everywhere, sprinkled in a sky so cold that they felt brittle and I imagined them shattering and falling to earth.

I went back inside. I had no reading material to make myself drowsy. With no cell service, I could only imagine how much more misery had befallen the people of Ukraine.

We awoke early the next morning to a hearty temperature of 16 degrees and still the wind. Coffee and pancakes topped with maple cream in the tank, we started off the mountain and what I had feared quickly became reality. The steep and narrow trail without switchbacks was a sheet of ice.

We all had some sort of mini spikes, crampons or other contraption on our boots, but they were no match for the hard, angled ice. I went down twice, the second time feeling a twinge in my ankle as I slid downhill, fortunately stopped by a tree. The sprain thankfully would not manifest itself until later when I removed my sturdy hunting boots. Another hiker fell soon after, sliding even further down the mountain.

Gingerly, one heavily planted spiked foot at a time, we made it to Lower Alpine Vista with its tabletop rock looking out and a cascading frozen waterfall as one bookend. Pussyfooting along, we made it to Ketchum Run Gorge and Rode Falls, one of four spectacular named falls along the creek.

Our original intent was to hike along the stream, not on any trail, but the route had ice even more treacherous than what we had already navigated. With caution being the better part of valor, we decided to abandon the bushwhacking itinerary and instead picked our way straight up the mountain in a streambed to reach a ridgetop trail. We spotted and encouraged each other during the exhausting climb.

Once on flat ground again, we pieced together a network of trails and gated state forest roads that would add 4 miles to the journey but deliver us safely.

For Sheldon Horst, of Lancaster, our travails strengthened the bond he has for group members.

“I enjoyed the challenge of the ice and that we all worked together through that,” he said.

“My first thought was ‘team members,’ ” his wife, Ange Horst, added in admiration.