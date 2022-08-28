The 2022 hunting season begins in earnest Thursday, Sept. 1, with the opening of hunting for doves and Canada geese.

This first leg of dove season runs straight through Nov. 25, with hunters allowed to take 15 birds per day.

The early goose season runs through Sept. 24. Hunters in most of the state are allowed to take eight geese per day.

However, in the area of Lebanon and Lancaster counties known as the “Middle Creek Box” surrounding Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, the daily bag limit for the early hunt is one goose per day.

No early goose hunting is allowed on State Game Lands 46 adjacent to Middle Creek.

While there are sure to be goose hunters out in local fields Sept. 1, Lancaster County is somewhat of a dove-hunting mecca for opening day.

Hunters come from New York, New Jersey and other surrounding states just to hunt doves in the area for the first few days of the season.

Especially hot is the area between New Holland and Intercourse. You’ll see many out-of-state license plates on vehicles parked along road edges in that area.

No doubt, dove hunters are drawn to the area by the extensive crop fields.

Eastern Lancaster County crop fields are particularly attractive to doves because the fields are maintained so there’s mostly bare dirt between the crop rows.

That’s a feature doves love, because it makes it easy to find seeds to eat and it exposes grit the birds ingest to aid with digestion.

(Ever notice doves on the ground along the sides of roads? They’re there to collect grit.)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission in recent years has created on some public lands what they call “managed dove fields.”

These fields are planted and cultivated specifically with dove hunting in mind.

Before planting, the fields are treated to maintain bare ground. No weeds or grass, in other words.

Then they are planted with crops such as sunflowers, millet or winter wheat, with an expected maturation date of late August.

Parts of the fields are mowed or disced around Aug. 15 to really attract doves ahead of the Sept. 1 opener.

Much of a field is left in standing crop, however, to provide hunters with cover.

Lancaster County only has one managed dove field maintained by the Game Commission. It’s on State Game Lands 220 just north of Reinholds.

Not far away, however, hunters can find managed dove fields at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County, State Game Lands 43 in Chester County and State Game Lands 242, 243 and 416 in York County.

About 16,000 dove hunters spend time afield across Pennsylvania in a typical year, according to the Game Commission. On average, they shoot about 100,000 doves in a season.

Interestingly, that’s a far cry from the turnout in the past.

In 1990, Pennsylvania had an estimated 93,000 dove hunters who bagged just over 1 million birds.

Interest in hunting has been declining in general the past three decades, and arguably no segment of the hunting population has declined as much as small game hunters.

Nationwide, we lost about 1 million small game hunters between 2011 and 2016, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation for those two years — the most recent surveys published.

Lack of time, small game and places to hunt are among the many reasons former small-game hunters cited for giving up the sport, according to published reports.

It won’t seem like there’s any lack of interest on Thursday, though.

Accuweather is calling for partly sunny skies and a comfortable high of 78.

If that forecast holds, count on hearing plenty of staccato “pop-pop” reports from double-barrel shotguns in the afternoon and evening.

Especially south of New Holland.

