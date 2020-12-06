We want to see your deer.

If you shoot (or already shot) a buck this season — with bow or gun — send us a photo.

Pick out the nicest photo of you and your deer and download it below. We will not accept mailed photos this year, because of working remotely and we are not in our offices.

Along with your photo, include your name, email and town.

Also, let us know how many points are on your buck’s antlers, the date you shot it, and the county in which you were hunting.

On a Sunday after deer season ends Dec. 12, we’ll put together a full page of photos in the newspaper. However, we will post photos on LancasterOnline.com as they are received, and will continue to add photos as long as we keep getting them.