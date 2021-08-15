The Lancaster County Treasurer said doe-tag applications mailed to her office last month by hundreds of Pennsylvania deer hunters were held up by the U.S. Postal Service for 18 days.

As a result, dozens of hunters who mailed in their applications in time for the doe-tag lottery did not receive tags for one of Pennsylvania’s most popular hunting areas.

“We have proven the current system is not the fairest way to produce doe licenses,” said Treasurer Amber Martin.

“It’s actually the most antiquated and frustrating for both hunters and my team.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission issues a limited number of antlerless deer licenses to be used by hunters each year.

For the 2021-22 season, the agency allocated 925,000 licenses. Each license allows the holder to shoot one antlerless deer.

The licenses are divided among the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units, with each unit being allocated a specific number based on biologists’ goals for regulating deer numbers within that unit.

Since deer populations are not equal across the state, doe tags are not evenly distributed among the 23 WMUs.

Each summer, hunters apply for doe tags by mailing applications to county treasurers’ offices in the 67 counties. State law specifies that county treasurers’ offices are the only entities allowed to sell doe licenses.

All offices distribute tags from the same pool, so they are issued on a first-processed, first-served basis.

When applications are processed is critical to hunters, because when a WMU sells all of its allotted tags, there are no more for that year.

This year, the first round of antlerless license applications were received by treasurers on July 12 from Pennsylvania residents only.

As the offices began processing applications, license allocations began to quickly dwindle in the most popular hunting areas, which annually draw the most applications.

WMU 2G in the northcentral part of the state is where many hunters from all over Pennsylvania have camps. And it didn’t take long for WMU 2G to sell all of its 23,000 antlerless licenses.

According to Martin, her office on July 30 received from the U.S. Post Office a bin containing 495 doe-tag applications that all were postmarked July 12.

WMU 2G had sold out many days before that. Martin said the bin her office received July 30 contained 45 applications from hunters seeking WMU 2G tags. The rest sought tags in WMUs that hadn’t sold out.

Questions about why the applications were held for so long by the Post Office could not immediately be answered last week by a U.S. Postal Service spokesman. However, officials in June said the service is experiencing mail delays due to an increase in shipments and a shortage of workers created by the pandemic.

In an email to the Game Commission, Lancaster County Assistant Deputy Treasurer Donna Haley said her office had received a lot of calls between July 12 and 30 from angry hunters wondering why their applications had not been processed. (Hunters can check the status of their applications online.)

“This is absolutely a failure on the part of USPS, and we are taking the fall once again for their inability to process mail in a timely and efficient manner,” Haley wrote to the Game Commission.

“There is no excuse for this to have happened.”

Haley noted in her email that the affected hunters were justly upset, “because they did everything right when they mailed their (applications) prior to the start of the first round.”

Of the 45 hunters who wanted WMU 2G tags, Haley said 36 listed second choices, and so they received tags for those units instead of 2G.

The other nine listed no second choice, and so their applications and checks were returned.

Before returning them, Haley asked “is there anything the Game Commission can or will do to award any of these hunters what their first choice was,” she wrote in her email to the agency.

The Game Commission said, “No.”

“It’s unfortunate for the affected hunters, given that they submitted timely applications, then didn’t get licenses because the applications weren’t delivered in a timely manner,” said Travis Lau, Game Commission spokesman.

“However, the number of antlerless licenses allocated is based on scientific data on deer populations and the number of deer that should be harvested to meet deer-management objectives.

“So once that allocation is exhausted, that’s it for licenses.”

Martin said her office “hoped for a better resolution, but understands there isn’t much the Game Commission is able to do.

“We wanted to see if the Game Commission set aside any licenses to accommodate hunters when issues such as this arise. No such luck.”

Lau acknowledged that what happened in Lancaster County is “one of the disadvantages of a mail-in system, which presently is required by state law.”

Senator Dan Laughlin of Erie earlier this year introduced legislation which would change the way Pennsylvania deer hunters apply for antlerless licenses.

Senate Bill 431 seeks to allow hunters to apply directly to the Game Commission’s automated licensing system for tags, which would erase the need for mailing applications to county treasurers.

“This bill takes advantage of current technology to make the system more convenient for Pennsylvania’s hunters,” Laughlin said in a May article that appeared in the Erie Times newspaper.

Laughlin’s bill was approved in May by the state Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, but has not advanced any further since then.

Martin has said she supports the idea of changing the state law that only allows county treasurers to sell antlerless licenses, and eliminating the mail-in application process.

“I believe we trust folks enough to hunt, we should now trust them enough to complete this (doe-tag) process entirely online,” she said.