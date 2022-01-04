A pair of eastern bluebirds flitted high in a tree early Sunday and perched near a nest, as three women stood on a marshland boardwalk below, watching through binoculars as they called out names of the species they saw.

“I just love to get out and see what is here in the winter,” said Beth Morrison, 76, of Eden Township, who was among the group at the 50-acre Spalding Conservancy in Manheim Township, south of Harrisburg Pike.

On Sunday, each of those birds, seen or heard, was added to a list kept by the members of the Lancaster County Bird Club, who were taking a census of local species as part of their yearly Christmas Bird Count.

It’s a tradition that club President Barbara Hunsberger described as a fun, annual celebration of the hobby by local birders, many of whom have time off to get outdoors during the holiday season. However, the counts also serve as scientific research tools, allowing analysts to monitor changes in bird populations, she said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, count leader Bettina Heffner, 74, shared a list of birds spotted in the Spalding area. The women had been out less than an hour and already they’d seen seven species: American crow, Carolina wren, dark-eyed junco, fish crow, mourning dove, northern cardinal and white-throated sparrow.

By 9 a.m., that list likely doubled in size as the women continued to find birds, identifying them by both their appearances and chirping sounds.

“This is fantastic,” Heffner yelled out after hearing that her fellow club members had counted at least one swamp sparrow, which she described as an elusive species.

Some were spotted from the boardwalk, while others were seen as the women walked a path through a wooded area bordering the Little Conestoga Creek.

“New habitat, new birds,” Heffner said, explaining the importance of exploring different landscapes.

‘Good for the soul’

Just feet away, Kim Morelock, 58, of Mount Joy Township, stood on a creek bank yelling that she’d seen a pair of mallard ducks.

“I think birding and just getting out in nature is good for the soul,” said Morelock, an experienced birder who had never before participated in the holiday count.

Morelock picked a good year to make her Christmas count debut, said Morrison, who remarked at Sunday’s warm temperatures, which climbed into the 50s. Morrison said she’s participated in the annual count 35 times.

“I have done it in ice and snow,” she said, remembering past years.

Still, Sunday’s weather wasn’t perfect, with a thick morning fog that restricted visibility. It made spotting birds more difficult, said Heffner, a longtime birder. She carried tools of her trade, including a timeworn bird identification guidebook, in her many-pocketed vest.

Ultimately, the group counted 23 species Sunday, which is about average for the past decade, and hundreds of individual birds, Heffner said later.

From 2010-20, some 48 individual species were spotted during the counts in the Spalding Conservancy, Heffner said. On average, 24 species were spotted per year, and the highest number of species spotted in a single year was 27.

“It’s exciting to see how things change or don’t change over the years,” she said.

But Heffner’s census area also stretches beyond the conservancy, covering a circle with a 15-mile diameter around Lancaster and Millersville, she said. There, groups of birders volunteered to explore roadways, parks, hiking trails and backyards, recording what they saw and heard.

The Sunday event was the third and final count hosted by the local birding club this season.

Each count took place within a 15-mile circle. Earlier counts this year took place in the Lititz and southern Lancaster County areas. That’s in addition to a smaller introductory count hosted for newcomers at a local park, club members said.

During the holiday season, similar events are hosted across the country as part of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, which is in its 122nd year, running from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. Beginning in 1900, the count replaced previous traditional Christmas Day bird hunts after conservationists began to worry about dwindling bird populations, Audubon officials posted in an online explainer.

Last week, Hunsberger spoke about the holiday counts and their role in monitoring bird populations.

But Hunsberger said she also hopes that the publicity and tradition surrounding the annual events will attract new birders who can carry on the conservation-oriented pastime.

“Any event we have, that’s a big part of it because many of us birders are getting older,” she said, adding that the club has members of all ages. “If anyone has the slightest interest, we are a very welcoming group.”

The species counted on Sunday at the Spalding Conservancy, according to Heffner, were: American crow; American goldfinch; blue jay; Canada goose; Carolina chickadee; Carolina wren; dark-eyed junco; downy woodpecker; eastern bluebird; European starling; fish crow; fox sparrow; house finch; mallard; mourning dove; northern cardinal; northern flicker; red-bellied woodpecker; rock pigeon; song sparrow; swamp sparrow; tufted titmouse; and white-throated sparrow.

In finding some of those species, the trio saw as few as one individual bird. But for other species, they saw many, including 60 white-throated sparrows and an estimated 2,000 American crows.