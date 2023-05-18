A giant flathead catfish caught Sunday on the Susquehanna River would smash the state record for that species if it’s verified by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Mike Wherley, of Fayetteville, was fishing below the Safe Harbor Dam around 10:30 a.m. when he caught the big fish using a 12-inch trout as bait.

“I have a scale that goes to 50 pounds, and this one went right past that, so I thought I might have a state record fish,” Wherley said.

Matt Musselman, owner of Columbia Bait and Tackle, 470 Front St., Columbia, said he weighed the monster catfish Sunday at 66 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

“I knew it was the record as soon as I saw it,” Musselman said. “I see these big fish all the time, and this was the biggest.”

If that weight and the catch are verified by the Fish and Boat Commission, the giant flathead would crush the existing state record by 10 pounds.

According to the agency’s website, the Pennsylvania record flathead catfish is 56 pounds, 3 ounces. It was caught by Jonathan Pierce of Philadelphia, on the Schuylkill River in 2020.

As of Wednesday, paperwork pertaining to Wherley’s flathead had not yet been sent to the Fish and Boat Commission.

Musselman said he’s been hospitalized due to an illness since Monday, but he plans to submit the application for a state record as soon as he gets out.

Wherley said he travels to the Safe Harbor area about once a week to fish for flatheads. His best flathead that he caught prior to Sunday was a 44-pounder last year.

Once he landed the 66-pounder, he said he called Musselman, knowing that he could officially weigh the fish.

Columbia Bait and Tackle has a scale that’s been authorized by the Fish and Boat Commission to be used for certifying fish caught by anglers.

Wherley kept the flathead alive during the boat ride back to the ramp and parking lot by keeping it in the water, but attached to the boat by an anchor line run through the fish’s gill plate.

Then it was put into a livewell for the trip to Columbia Bait and Tackle.

Musselman and Wherley both said Waterways Conservation Officer Jeff Schmidt, who covers Lancaster County for the Fish and Boat Commission, was present for the weighing. He also inspected the fish and took additional length and girth measurements, according to Wherley.

Schmidt could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

After all statistics for the big flathead were recorded, Wherley released it back into the river — alive — at Columbia River Park.

“The fish got that big by living a long time, so I wanted him to keep on living,” Wherley said.

Mike Parker, spokesman for the Fish and Boat Commission, said the agency is “aware of the catch, but we have not yet received a state record fish application.”

Until the application is received, Parker said he couldn’t comment further about the catch.

Among the factors that are considered in certifying a state record, Parker said, are that the fish was legally caught from the body of water claimed by the angler, that the species is correctly identified and that the weight was taken on a certified scale.

Flatheads are relatively “new” to the Susquehanna River. The first one documented on the river was caught at Safe Harbor Dam in 2002.

Since then, the nonnative species has flourished in the Susquehanna, which has become a popular destination for big catfish hunters in Pennsylvania.

The Fish and Boat Commission runs an awards program that recognizes the biggest fish caught each year in the state. Requirements for recognition under that program are not as stringent as they are for the state records program. In 2022, the agency’s biggest fish awards program lists five flatheads. All five came from the Susquehanna River, weighing anywhere from 36 to 62 pounds.

The 62-pounder would seem to be a state record, but Parker said the angler who caught it never submitted it for consideration as a state record.

“That’s a very specific program, and if you don’t go through all the steps, we can’t consider a fish to be a state record,” he said.

Wherley said he looks forward to having his catch certified as the new state record.

“I’ve told everybody in my family I was going to catch a state record someday, and here I did it,” he said. “That’s incredible.”

