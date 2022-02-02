Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is gearing up for its yearly return of the snow bird migration that brings several hundred thousand birds to the lake each year.

With the return of the birds comes the return of the spectators, who gather en masse in February and March to see the birds in action.

But, for those who can't make it out, or those who want to watch the birds from the comfort of their home, there is an ongoing livestream of the lake.

View the livestream on HDOnTap's website here.

The webcam is solar powered, which means it shuts off during the nighttime and reboots in the morning.

As of Tuesday morning, there are about 2,400 snow geese at Middle Creek, as well as 240 tundra swans and 2,100 Canada geese.

At peak migration, visitors can spot more than 150,000 snow geese in a given year.

This year, peak migration may not happen until late February to early March, as Middle Creek manager Lauren Ferreri expects the lake to be frozen until at least mid-February.

Ferreri updates a blog on the Pennsylvania Game Commission's website a few times a week during migration season, making note of the birds that are there, as well as predictions about when the peak will happen. Read the blog entries here.