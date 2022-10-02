Pennsylvania’s newest state park may be in York County, but Lancaster County residents have as much to gain as anyone.

After all, the 1,044-acre Susquehanna Riverlands State Park — its working name — in the Hellam Hills along the Susquehanna protects what users of the popular Northwest Lancaster County River Trail will see for more than 1 mile while walking in East Donegal Township.

In upcoming weeks, those rising wooded hills just across the river will offer a spectacular view of yellow and red foliage, instead of high-priced houses or other development.

Striking cliffside vistas offer looks up and down the river for more than 3 miles between the former Accomac Inn and the stone arched Shocks Mill railroad bridge, and into Lancaster County’s famed farmland. The property also includes 1.5 miles of Codorus Creek through a gorge that is popular with paddlers.

Due to a bend, it’s one of the few places on the Susquehanna where you can be on the west shore and look back across the river to see the sun set.

You can thank the vision and resourcefulness of the Lancaster Conservancy for that.

It was the nonprofit land trust and its leader Phil Wenger that sought out the family that owned the property and brokered what the conservancy called “a lifetime opportunity” to protect one of the last remaining forested strips along the river between York, Lancaster and Harrisburg.

“We lusted after it,” Wenger, the conservancy’s president, put it succinctly.

Part of that interest comes from the conservancy being a key player with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in efforts to preserve land along the river in Lancaster and York counties. The state initiative is known as the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape. It was launched by DCNR in 2010 and prioritizes land protection while establishing eco-tourism to boost local economies.

To date, the conservancy has protected nearly 5,500 acres in Lancaster and York counties as part of the project.

“They are a topnotch partner,” says Cindy Adams Dunn, DCNR secretary.

Although the conservancy assumed management of some former utility land in York County about a decade ago, it was in 2017 that the conservancy first moved its land preservation efforts beyond Lancaster County into York County’s Hellam Hills— the cross-river equivalent of the River Hills.

Since then, the group has acquired seven other tracts, amassing the 1,040-acre Hellam Hills Conservation Area. The area features woods, waterfalls, glens and rocks cliffs.

Then the conservancy set its sights on the adjacent mostly wooded property. “We worked on this property for over a year with tons of time, money, focus and love,” Wenger said.

Long owned by the Keesey family, including Horace Keesey III, an avid outdoorsman and businessman who co-founded Ski Roundtop. He died in 2019.

Through their attorney, the Keesey family said they did not want to be interviewed, preferring recognition be focused on the exemplary efforts of the conservancy and the state.

The conservancy was able to secure an acquisition agreement with the family and began planning a robust fund drive and grant-seeking process to consummate the group’s largest-ever land acquisition.

Delicate planning was needed to accommodate tenants, some of whom were born on the property, a township road partly abandoned after 2018 floods, timbering, farming and hunting leases and riverfront railroad owners.

Then, DCNR, which had toured the property in advance of a possible grant toward the purchase, was so impressed at the land’s possibilities that it contacted the conservancy about buying the property to turn it into a new state park.

DCNR purchased the land from the conservancy on Sept. 15 for $11 million. The state plans to invest another $9 million for staffing and facilities. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new state park onsite on Sept. 27, along with two others that are being created in Chester and Wyoming counties.

Wenger says the change in ownership plans makes sense.

“The state has resources a private land trust does not. State Parks has enforcement powers we do not have. They have resources and personnel we do not have to manage potential visitor and recreation amenities that are not the main focus of the conservancy.

“We prioritize habitat and ecological restoration and conservation over such things as restrooms and recreational water access.”

DCNR officials say they plan to increase water access for boating, fishing and paddlers, and link a series of bluff vistas by trails.

Dunn said DCNR also will consider building camping facilities.

The new state park is now open to the public but without amenities.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.