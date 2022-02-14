It’s been a wild week at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

A crowd turned out at Willow Point last Wednesday to watch what appeared to be a blizzard of snow geese stopping by. Numbers midweek reached around 36,000, climbing to a high of about 85,000 on Saturday before cold temperatures and four inches of snow blanketed the wildlife area on Sunday morning.

[Here's how to watch the snow goose migration at Middle Creek.]

The nature center’s website on Monday stated that while the geese disappeared Sunday with the snow, they returned later in the day, and Monday estimates hovered back around 67,000.

A big change in numbers isn’t expected until closer to the weekend. For a livestream and to stay updated on numbers, visit Lanc.news/MiddleCreek.

At peak migration, visitors can spot more than 150,000 snow geese in a given year.

This year, peak migration may not happen until late February to early March, as Middle Creek manager Lauren Ferreri expects the lake to be frozen until at least mid-February.

Ferreri updates a blog on the Pennsylvania Game Commission's website a few times a week during migration season, making note of the birds that are there, as well as predictions about when the peak will happen. Read the blog entries here.