Straddling the line separating northern Chester County from southern Berks County, French Creek State Park covers a hair under 8,000 acres.

When you add in the adjoining Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, State Game Lands 43 and Natural Lands Crow’s Nest Preserve, you’ve got a little over 13,000 acres of public, forested land available for exploring 50 minutes from center city Lancaster.

It is the largest contiguous forest between New York City and Washington, D.C.

As part of our ongoing, occasional series spotlighting local hiking destinations within easy driving distance from Lancaster, we focus this week on the Hopewell Lake Loop Trail in French Creek State Park.

Normally, I highlight strenuous, mileslong hikes that involve elevation gains and losses over the course of several hours.

But let’s be honest.

Sometimes, it’s nice just to get out for a short, easy walk to take in some great scenery.

That’s what you get with the Hopewell Lake Loop Trail.

It’s only 2 miles long.

And it’s all on flat ground as it circles the 68-acre Hopewell Lake.

Right now, this trail is absolutely on fire with fall colors.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources annual fall foliage projection currently says the southeast is still two to three weeks away from peak colors.

But a visit to French Creek State Park last week showed poplars, dogwoods, hickories and maples ablaze in red, yellow and orange.

Really, only the oaks seemed to still be holding green.

If you like fall colors, I wouldn’t wait three weeks. I’d head to French Creek sooner, rather than later.

As mentioned, the Hopewell Lake Loop Trail takes you all the way around Hopewell Lake.

Park in the lot at the west end of the lake off Park Road.

Then simply starting hiking clockwise around the lake or counterclockwise.

The trail doesn’t have consistent blazes the whole way, but the path through the forest is pretty clear.

(Just keep the lake on your right if you’re going clockwise, or your left for counterclockwise, and it’s impossible to get lost.)

There are myriad places along the loop trail where you can go to the water’s edge to take pictures of fall colors reflecting off the lake, or watch ducks paddle through the receding lily pads or anglers casting lines in search of bass and pickerel.

If you’ve got a kayak or canoe, bring it. Hopewell Lake is a great place for a leisurely paddle.

With over 35 miles of trails crisscrossing the property, there are plenty of hiking options in French Creek State Park if you want something more strenuous than a 2-mile loop around a lake.

But not everyone wants that. If you’ve got young kids, tired knees or just not a lot of time, this loop trail is ideal for getting outdoors and looking at water.

Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist from New York City, was quoted in the article “Why Being Near Water Could be the Key to Boosting Happiness, According to Science,” published by RealSimple.com, saying, “Bodies of water have a dream-like quality to them, much like clouds.

“Just staring at water allows our minds to be still and peaceful.”

Couple that with some brilliant fall foliage and you’ve got the ingredients for a pretty nice day outside.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.