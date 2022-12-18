Ron Miller of East Hempfield Township and his sons had an incredible hunting season this year.

Miller’s 16-year-old son Levi got things started Oct. 15 in Juniata County, when he shot an eight-point buck with his bow in archery season.

Next up, 11-year-old Jesse Miller tagged a doe with his rifle during the youth antlerless season Oct. 21, also in Juniata County.

Ron’s turn came Oct. 29, when he grunted in a heavy six-point buck in East Hempfield Township and shot it with his bow.

The highlight of the fall, however, came on Nov. 20 during bear season.

Miller reports his son, Levi, had been bugging him for a while to go bear hunting.

“I seldom bear hunt as the area that I hunt at is SGL 100 in northernmost Centre County,” Miller wrote in an email.

“I'm always afraid I’ll get one way back in there. We usually hunt a couple miles in on some steep mountains along the West Branch of the Susquehanna.”

But as dads do, Miller gave in to his son’s persistence, and the family went bear hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20, which was one of the three Sundays this fall when general hunting was allowed in Pennsylvania.

A crew hunted all morning without any luck before climbing a mountain overlooking the river around 2 p.m.

Several hunters were standing around talking, and everyone except Levi had leaned their rifles against trees during the break.

One of Miller’s nephews was sleeping next to a tree while the other hunters talked, when Levi all of a sudden said, “Bear.”

A 200-pound sow appeared out of nowhere just 5 yards from the sleeping hunter. When he had a clear shot, Levi took it and the bear ran off down the mountain before tumbling 50 yards away.

“We all looked at each other and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ ” Miller said.

Now Miller’s previous fears about bear hunting became reality. The group was 3 miles from their trucks, and Miller knew there was no easy way back.

Fortunately, some relatives were hunting nearby from a canoe, and after a call from Miller, they agreed to paddle to a spot on the river where Miller could drag the bear.

“So the freezer is full, which is nice with the crazy food prices, and we’ll have some stories to tell at the family reunions at Christmas,” Miller said.

****

Earlier this year, Tim Doutrich of Gap was featured on this page talking about hunting deer in suburban Philadelphia.

In that article, Doutrich said he had a goal for this season of helping a wheelchair-using friend get a deer this season.

Well, Brian Diem of Gap headed out in archery season with Doutrich to one of the suburban properties Doutrich has access to and shot a tank of an eight-point buck.

“Brian has been in a wheelchair for 30 years and was laying in a bed for over two years, when recently allowed out of bed,” Doutrich reported.

“This man needed to go outside and go hunting. It took two tries and the days needed to be dry to get the chair through the woods, but the stars aligned.”

That was the highlight of Doutrich’s 2022 deer season, which he called the “best year deer hunting ever.”

****

Mount Joy hunter Ron Lutz is part of a camp that hunts in Snyder County every year.

This year, five guys hunted opening weekend of the firearms season from the camp and heard a fair amount of shooting, Lutz said.

Deer sightings for the camp crew were slim, however, with only four deer sighted between the five hunters over four days of hunting.

Lutz’s nephew, Lonnie Swarr of Manheim, saw a nice eight-point buck during a deer drive, and managed to put his tag on it.

****

Scott Bonholtzer of Lancaster had a successful opening day hunt in Huntingdon County with his grandsons, Logan and Riley Bonholtzer.

Grandpa reported that the three hunters saw “very few deer for the first day, but we saw the ones we needed.”

Both Riley and Logan connected with right-point bucks.

“Very proud moment for me as a grandfather,” Bonholtzer said.

