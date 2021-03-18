Snow geese flocked to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area en masse in early March after weeks of snowy and cold weather delayed their journeys.

Peak migration happened from March 5 to 7, said Middle Creek manager Lauren Ferreri in a blog post.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission counted upward of 120,000 snow geese and 2,500 tundra swans and Canada geese each day over the weekend.

That weekend was the busiest the Lancaster-Lebanon border wildlife area has ever seen, with thousands of people visiting that weekend, Ferreri said.

A week later, on March 15, snow goose numbers had dwindled to about 40,000 at Middle Creek.

"What a difference a week makes. Today’s count reflects how quickly migration can come and go. While there are still birds here, it is safe to say the migration has hit its peak and number will continue to go down until there are no longer snow geese or tundra swans gracing us with their presence," Ferreri said in a blog post.

The snow geese and other snow birds will continue their northward migration as weather continues to warm in Pennsylvania.