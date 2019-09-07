Editor's note: This article was originally published in April 2019.
Lancaster County has hundreds of trails and parks.
Here are 10 great places, as determined by reviewers on Yelp, to hike in Lancaster County.
Regardless if you're a novice or a hiking enthusiast, these trails all have something to offer.
Chickies Rock County Park
A short walk yields big rewards. The trails at Chickies Rock County Park lead to two overlooks, offering a view of the Susquehanna River. The park is part of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which is a 14-mile trail.
More information: 881 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia | 717-299-8215 | Map
Climbers Run Nature Preserve
Two miles of hiking trails, a pollinator garden and several fishing locations are just a few things that make the Climbers Run Nature Preserve so special. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, or someone looking for a scenic escape, chances are you'll find what you're looking for at Climbers Run.
More information: 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea | Website
Conestoga Greenway Trail
Labeled as a "great starter trail" by a visitor on TrailLink, Conestoga Greenway Trail is known as a great place to ride bikes or take a walk. It's also wheelchair accessible.
More information: 407 S Broad Street, Lancaster | 717-299-8000 | Map
Northwest Lancaster County River Trail
This 13-mile trail stretches along the Susquehanna River. There are several different shorter paths to take in the trail, many of which featuring historical Lancaster County treasures, like abandoned canal locks and iron furnaces.
More information: 717-449-5607 | Website | Map
State-Line Serpentine Barrens
Serpentine grasslands are comprised of "thin soils covering light green bedrock, [containing] high levels of nickel, chromium, and other metals that prove toxic to most plants and animals."
The animals that live here are often endangered, but have adapted to the harsh conditions.
In these barrens is a hiking trail that has eight miles of rare flowers, plants, rock formations and abandoned quarries.
More information: Park Road, Nottingham | 717-232-6001 | Map
Lake Grubb
A smaller trail for beginners, Lake Grubb Nature Park was the former site of an iron ore mine. For those looking for a place to hike, fish and grill, this is the place!
The trail is one mile long, as well as a quarter mile ADA accessible trail.
More information: 671 Hempfield Road, Columbia | 717-285-5554 | Map
Conewago Recreation Trail
This trail is one of Lancaster County's only rail trails -- it spans along the Cornwall-Lebanon rail line, eventually connecting to the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail.
The trail is five miles long and offers scenic views of farmlands and the Coneqago Creek.
More information: 2385 N Market Street, Elizabethtown | 717-299-8220 | Map
Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area
The outdoor haven known for the snow geese migration also has a great hiking trail. The Conservation Trail is about 1.5 miles long and offers scenic views of wildflowers, trees and wetlands.
More information: 100 Museum Road, Stevens | 717-733-1512 | Map
Kellys Run Nature Preserve
A large environmental area in southern Lancaster County, Kelly's Run Nature Preserve offers a several different rock climbing and walking experiences. Pollinator Park, located within the preserve, is an effort put forward to plant and sustain local flora and fauna.
Their trails range from easy to difficult, making it a great spot for experienced hikers and novices alike.
More information: 9 New Village Road, Holtwood | 800-354-8383 | Map/Directions
Shiprock Woods Nature Preserve
This ~1 mile trail boasts two unnamed tributaries of the Pequea Creek, as well as a variety of different flora and fauna. You may see white-tailed deer, turkey, foxes and more.
Fun fact: It's thought that the preserve was named Shiprock because there was a rock in the Pequea Creek that was allegedly the size of a ship.
More information: 2414 Shiprock Rd, Willow Street | 717-392-7891 | Map
The Lancaster Conservancy overlooks all Lancaster County preserves. Their mission is to "provide wild and forested lands and clean waterways for our community. Forever." For more information, visit their website.
Have you been to any of these trails? What are your favorite trails in Lancaster County? Let us know in the comments.