Temperatures in Lancaster County are starting to warm, which means it's the perfect opportunity to visit one of the county's several-hundred trails and parks.

Here are 13 great places to hike in Lancaster County, as determined by reviewers on Yelp and the Discover Lancaster website.

These trails offer something for everyone, from novice hikers to well-seasoned adventurers.

Chickies Rock County Park

A short walk yields big rewards. The trails at Chickies Rock County Park lead to two overlooks, offering a view of the Susquehanna River. The park is part of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which is a 14-mile trail.

More information: 881 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia | 717-299-8215 | Map

Climbers Run Nature Preserve

Two miles of hiking trails, a pollinator garden and several fishing locations are just a few things that make the Climbers Run Nature Preserve so special. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, or someone looking for a scenic escape, chances are you'll find what you're looking for at Climbers Run.

More information: 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea | Website

Conestoga Greenway Trail

Labeled as a "great starter trail" by a visitor on TrailLink, Conestoga Greenway Trail is known as a great place to ride bikes or take a walk. It's also wheelchair accessible.

More information: 407 S Broad Street, Lancaster | 717-299-8000 | Map

Enola Low-Grade Trail

The Enola Low Grade Trail features nearly 29 miles of hiking trails in disconnected sections. It goes from the Susquehanna to Atglen, Chester County.

More information: There are several entry points for this trail. Here are the parking directions and maps.

Northwest Lancaster County River Trail

This 13-mile trail stretches along the Susquehanna River. There are several different shorter paths to take in the trail, many of which featuring historical Lancaster County treasures, like abandoned canal locks and iron furnaces.

More information: 717-449-5607 | Website | Map

State-Line Serpentine Barrens

Serpentine grasslands are comprised of "thin soils covering light green bedrock, [containing] high levels of nickel, chromium, and other metals that prove toxic to most plants and animals."

The animals that live here are often endangered, but have adapted to the harsh conditions.

In these barrens is a hiking trail that has eight miles of rare flowers, plants, rock formations and abandoned quarries.

More information: Park Road, Nottingham | 717-232-6001 | Map

Lake Grubb

A smaller trail for beginners, Lake Grubb Nature Park was the former site of an iron ore mine. For those looking for a place to hike, fish and grill, this is the place!

The trail is one mile long, as well as a quarter-mile ADA accessible trail.

More information: 671 Hempfield Road, Columbia | 717-285-5554 | Map

Conewago Recreation Trail

This trail is one of Lancaster County's only rail trails -- it spans along the Cornwall-Lebanon rail line, eventually connecting to the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail.

The trail is five miles long and offers scenic views of farmlands and the Coneqago Creek.

More information: 2385 N Market Street, Elizabethtown | 717-299-8220 | Map

Lancaster County Central Park

Lancaster County Central Park is a massive expanse of greenery and open space, apt for recreational sports and get-togethers. It also has 13 miles of hiking trails throughout the park.

More information: 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster | Trail guide and map

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area

The outdoor haven known for the snow geese migration also has a great hiking trail. The Conservation Trail is about 1.5 miles long and offers scenic views of wildflowers, trees and wetlands.

More information: 100 Museum Road, Stevens | 717-733-1512 | Map

Kellys Run Nature Preserve

A large environmental area in southern Lancaster County, Kelly's Run Nature Preserve offers a several different rock climbing and walking experiences. Pollinator Park, located within the preserve, is an effort put forward to plant and sustain local flora and fauna.

Their trails range from easy to difficult, making it a great spot for experienced hikers and novices alike.

More information: 9 New Village Road, Holtwood | 800-354-8383 | Map/Directions

Shiprock Woods Nature Preserve

This ~1 mile trail boasts two unnamed tributaries of the Pequea Creek, as well as a variety of different flora and fauna. You may see white-tailed deer, turkey, foxes and more.

Fun fact: It's thought that the preserve was named Shiprock because there was a rock in the Pequea Creek that was allegedly the size of a ship.

More information: 2414 Shiprock Rd, Willow Street | 717-392-7891 | Map

Warwick-to-Ephrata Rail Trail

This eight-mile trail connects Lititz, Akron and Ephrata. There are a few covered bridges to see along the way.

More information: Start/end points: Hazel Alley and Acorn Alley in Ephrata; N. Oak St. between Front St. and SR 772/E. Main St. in Lititz | Map

The Lancaster Conservancy overlooks all Lancaster County preserves. Their mission is to "provide wild and forested lands and clean waterways for our community. Forever." For more information, visit their website.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated to add a few more hiking options.