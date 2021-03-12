When government wildlife officials warned late last week that a popular aquarium plant could contain a harmful invasive species, Nick Brown was a bit surprised, he said.

The plants — moss balls — had long been on the shelves inside That Fish Place — That Pet Place in East Hempfield Township, said Brown, the store’s fish room manager.

“They've been in the hobby for years,” he said, calling them somewhat popular.

But that’s no longer the case, according to Brown, who said the moss balls have been removed from store shelves, and employees have been taught to warn customers who call in about them.

“We pulled them as soon as we heard that a risk was associated,” Brown said.

Brown spoke in the days after officials at the state Fish and Boat Commission announced that zebra mussels had been found living inside some of the plants, and that potentially contaminated moss balls had been shipped to pet stores throughout the United States.

That includes Pennsylvania, where moss balls containing zebra mussels were found in at least one pet store, said state officials, who did not give the specific location.

Risk of ‘major’ damage

“Zebra mussels are one of the most troublesome invasive species in the United States and can cause major ecological and economic damage,” commission Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Sean Hartzell said as part of the announcement.

The mussels, native to Eastern Europe, were first discovered in the United States in the late 1980s after contaminated ocean-going vessels unintentionally released the invasive species into the Great Lakes.

And through similar activity, zebra mussels have since spread to other waterways, including the Lower Susquehanna River, which passes through Lancaster County, it was reported in 2008.

That’s a problem, because the invasive mussels have no natural predators locally, meaning they can spread largely unimpeded, according to Mark Olson, a biology professor at Franklin & Marshall College.

“For a lot of invasive species, once they get in, they kind of take over,” Olson said. “Our best way for controlling them is to not let them in.”

A new entry point

Now, it appears the moss balls have provided yet another entry point, Olson said, explaining that many of the plants are imported to American retailers from places such as Ukraine, which is within the mussels’ native range.

The mussels, Olson said, seek out hard, flat areas, where they often colonize in large numbers, sometimes stacking one on top of another.

“The shells really pile up,” Olson said. “They can really be problems.”

That's because those shells can clog underwater infrastructure like pipes drawing water for municipal drinking water systems, Olson said. Related problems could mean costly maintenance and repairs, he said.

On top of that, the mussels can disrupt local waterways, competing with local aquatic species for food while piling up to block larger fish from accessing certain areas, Olson said.

“They sort of fundamentally change the bottoms of lakes and streams and rivers,” he said.

Consumer warning

It’s with those disruptions in mind that state officials have warned consumers about the moss balls, which also are sold under the names “Betta Buddy” and “Mini Marimo Moss Balls.”

State officials pointed to guidance from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which warns consumers not to dispose of the moss balls into drains, waterways or gardens.

Instead, according to the warning, balls should be secured inside plastic bags then placed into a freezer for at least 24 hours; boiled for a minute; or submerged in bleach or vinegar for 20 minutes before being thrown into the trash in a sealed container.

“Because Zebra Mussel larvae may not be visible to the naked eye, it is important that everyone who recently purchased a moss ball follow this strict disinfection protocol,” said Hartzell, with the state Fish & Boat Commission.

Brown said the moss balls are aptly named because they look like green, fuzzy balls of moss. Brown said distributors of moss balls to That Fish Place — That Pet Place have offered assurances that they haven’t found any mussels within their supply. Still, the store pulled moss balls from its shelves.

Major retailers like Petco and PetSmart have done the same, state officials said.

Other invasive species

This week, Olson pointed to other invasive species such as the spotted lanternfly and garlic mustard, which also have made their way to Pennsylvania, disrupting local ecosystems. He said invasive species are a symptom of modern living.

“The problem is that we are more mobile,” Olson said.

And there is no doubt that zebra mussels could become another Lancaster County problem if left unchecked, he believes.

“There is a real risk of them establishing and spreading,” Olson said. “It’s so hard to deal with a species that has established.”