The Hanover Bald Eagles — who were named Liberty and Freedom by readers in a LancasterOnline poll in 2015— have been an internet attraction since the live broadcasting Eagle Cam debuted.

Every year, HDOnTap's livestream has captured the journey of Liberty and Freedom as they nest, find food, lay and care for eggs, and care for their young.

Watch the livestream here.

“The resurgence of bald eagles in PA represents one of the greatest conservation success stories in the country. We are excited for this opportunity to once again bring this pair into homes and schools through the livestream.” @PAGameComm @PennWatch https://t.co/ThWq6nQGNw — Flora Posteraro (@floraposteraro) December 23, 2020

The pair of eagles return to Hanover, near Codorus State Park, every year to nest and lay eggs; they will likely stay for 10 to 13 weeks, according to HDOnTap.

In February, Liberty laid two eggs, though they did not hatch by March and were considered unviable.

This is not abnormal; in 2016 and 2018, there were also no fledgling eagles.

In the 2018-2019 season, the pair fledged two eagles, which were named "Stars" and "Stripes" by the bald eagle watching community.

