We could call this story a number of things. Google Maps vs. Cocalico Creek. Or dare to question what you see online.

It was sometime last fall when Manheim Township resident John Friel was chatting with fellow paddler Nick Di Bernardo, of Lancaster. Di Bernardo is a newbie fly fisherman and uses a kayak to navigate to promising waters. He was telling Friel about a float where he put in on the Conestoga River near where Friel has a riverfront house and paddled upstream to the confluence with Middle Creek.

You mean “Cocalico Creek,” not “Middle Creek,” Friel corrected him. His friend looked dubious. So they went to Google Maps, the source of finding out where you are and where you want to go for billions of people worldwide.

Friel was astonished to see Cocalico Creek had indeed disappeared from Lancaster County and was instead labeled Middle Creek which, in reality, flows into Cocalico Creek. Thus, the rather incongruous situation of going to street view on Google Maps and seeing a photo of Cocalico Creek Road beside a creek of another name.

“Omnipotent, omniscient, trillion-dollar Google had it dead wrong,” Friel says. He later dusted off one of his old paper maps just to verify he wasn’t getting senile. He wasn’t.

The geographic rearranging of Lancaster County didn’t stop there. Rich Kulawiec, a paddler and member of the Lancaster Canoe Club whom Friel had contacted, looked closer and found Google Maps had done Lancaster County wrong in other places.

Hammer Creek, after leaving Speedwell Forge Lake en route to the Conestoga, simply vanishes without a trace near Brunnerville, Kulawiec found. If you go to street view, however, there are plenty of photographs along roads where you can see the creek and occasionally Hammer Creek emblazoned on signs where bridges cross the waterway.

Lititz Run, after leaving its namesake borough, suddenly becomes the Conestoga River near the village of Oregon and a few miles later merges with itself, the real Conestoga River, Friel found to his dismay.

How could this happen?

“I suspect that this is probably due to an error in the geographic database that underlies Google Maps,” reports Kulawiec, who knows about data sets and logarithms. “It’s updated periodically and chances are that either someone or something screwed up.

“I’ll try to get Google’s attention on this, but they’ve spent the past several years making it as difficult as possible to reach a real live human being, so this may take a while.” He ended up leaving a comment on the online map where Google allows that.

I haven’t been able to check in with Kulawiec in recent days, but apparently his effort to save Cocalico Creek was successful. Cocalico Creek, not Middle Creek, once again flows through Ephrata and into the Conestoga River.

However, Lititz Run continues to be partially mislabeled as the Conestoga and Hammer Creek still pulls a disappearing act on Google Maps.

My own questions about how this can happen and how to correct it, sent to Google’s site for media contacts, went unanswered.

“It just kind of makes me concerned that three streams in Lancaster County are wrong and Google is global,” Friel muses. “If you extrapolate that, there could be so many streams whose names are muddled because that’s where we go for information these days. Where else is Google rewriting geography?”

A Google search of “Google Maps and mistakes” yields a stream of “25 biggest Google Maps Mistakes” aggregations.

Most are humorous. Like, over five years, tourists who plugged in “Mount Rushmore, SD” were instead directed to the Storm Mountain Retreat Center, 13 miles away.

Sometimes the results are not so funny. In 2017, a motorist trying to drive out of Grand Canyon National Park was directed down a road that didn’t exist. After wandering around the area, her car eventually ran out of gas. She had no cell service and was running out of food and water. She even recorded farewell videos for her family. She was rescued on the fifth day.

In 2016, a Rowlett, Texas, woman was shocked to return home and see her home had been demolished. The demolition crew said Google Maps had an incorrect listing for the address.

According to CNN, in 2010 Nicaraguan troops, using Google Maps’ location of the border, crossed over into neighboring Costa Rica, removed the flag and planted their own. The border dispute eventually had to be arbitrated by the United Nations Security Council and Organization of American States, which determined the Google Maps border line was incorrect.

Last summer the weekly newspaper where my family has a mountain home in West Virginia carried a front-page story on an 18-wheeler that had gotten stuck in the mud when Google Maps directed him to a narrow dirt mountain road.

You get the idea.

For Friel, the moral of the story is this: “We are relying on omnipotent Google possibly to a dangerous extent. People have driven into bodies of water because GPS has told them to go in a straight line. It will come as a shock to some people, but you really can’t believe everything you read online.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer.