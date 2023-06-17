The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new, online antlerless deer license application system is ready for its debut June 26.

And let’s just say there are hunters who are a bit apprehensive.

“So ... crash the system like Taylor Swift fans on Ticketmaster?” a poster wrote on the Game Commission’s Facebook page recently.

“Almost everybody I’ve talked to is OK with the change, but they are just concerned that the online system will not work properly,” another wrote.

Others are looking forward to the new process.

“About dang time,” a hunter wrote on the same thread.

But even the Game Commission acknowledges there is some uncertainty as June 26 draws near.

“We’ve been instructing hunters to do what is best for them,” said Travis Lau, agency spokesman.

“Since this is a new process, we can’t predict how sales patterns will change, or when (Wildlife Management Units) will sell out.”

Here’s how the new system will work.

First, the old, mail-in applications in the pink envelopes are gone. Nothing will be sold through the mail.

If you want a hunting license and doe tag, you must go to a license issuing agent or you can buy online for yourself at huntfish.pa.gov.

The 2023-24 hunting licenses and antlerless deer licenses both go on sale at 8 a.m. June 26.

In the past, you’d have your hunting license before applying for a doe tag. This year, you’ll get them at the same time, assuming you buy your license on June 26 so you can apply for a doe tag right away.

And here’s where things get interesting.

What’s going to happen to the online system at 8 a.m. June 26?

Historically, access to doe tags was only given to Pennsylvania 67 county treasurers’ offices.

If you wanted one, you had to go through them. And that created a funnel restricting access to the electronic system.

But even with only 67 offices accessing the system, county treasurers said it would slow down.

Pennsylvania has about 800,000 resident hunters. Only state residents can apply for doe tags from June 26 to July 10, when nonresidents can then apply.

Potentially, there could be 800,000 hunters accessing the system at 8 a.m. June 26. But that’s highly unlikely.

But might there be 100,000 trying to get in?

Wildlife Management Unit 2H sold all 6,000 of its tags before nonresident sales began last year. WMU 2G sold out its 25,000 tags the day nonresident sales began.

This year, WMUs 2H and 2G have been combined into just 2G, and that unit has an allocation of 31,000, which is simply the number the two received last year combined.

If you’re a 2G hunter, you probably don’t want to wait to apply for a tag this year. That could potentially put 31,000 hunters online or at license agents at 8 a.m. June 26.

But that’s just one of 22 WMUs covering Pennsylvania. Hunters looking for tags in other units are sure to try to access the system at the same time.

Distributing licenses

What will happen to the sales system if 100,000 hunters try to get in at 8 a.m. June 26?

The Game Commission and its license vendor, Tyler Technologies, have a plan for heavy traffic.

“We are expecting HuntFishPA to operate slowly with the high volume of users hitting the system in a short period of time,” Lau said.

“We have worked with our vendor to prepare the system the best we can to handle peak sales volume.”

As online customers exceed the huntfish.pa.gov capacity, they will be directed to “a virtual waiting room, then brought onto the sales site on a first-come, first-serve basis as other users leave the site,” he said.

Compounding your wait online will be the license issuing agents, since they will be given priority access.

“Issuing agents are expected to see system sluggishness, too, but the system gives priority to issuing agent sales over online sales,” Lau said.

“Issuing agents will not be routed to a waiting room at times when there’s a lot of traffic. Only online customers will.”

I know there are hunters out there who hunt in other states who have said, “Other states have been selling licenses online for years without any issues.”

This is true. What’s unique about Pennsylvania is the sheer number of hunters — only Texas had more in 2021, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data — and that a limited number of doe tags are sold here on a first come, first served basis, with a defined starting time.

The doe-tag system creates the rush. The number of hunters creates the large wave.

But according to past sales patterns, the rush might not be necessary.

WMU 2G hunters are the ones most affected by the rush. Sales from prior years would seem to indicate everyone else can wait and still get a tag.

But that’s based on the past, when hunters had to rely on treasurers for their tags. This year, they can take care of that themselves, which might adjust the rush to make it heavier or weaker.

“Hunters are still limited to getting one antlerless license per round,” Lau said.

“Plus, license allocations went up in nearly every WMU. So that means even more hunters would need to buy in the first two weeks to affect a sellout during resident sales. That could happen, though. I’ve heard it suggested that hunters who typically don’t buy antlerless licenses might buy them just because of the increased convenience the new process is intended to bring.”

Uncharted territory

The Game Commission and Pennsylvania hunters are in uncharted waters this year with the new system.

Lau said agency officials have been spreading the word that hunters should “do what is best for them.” But they’ve discussed the probability that many hunters might be able to wait beyond June 26 to get the tags they want.

But will they?

Fear of missing out is a real thing.

And so far, we’ve only talked about the June 26 start date to the process.

There are three rounds of tag sales for hunters.

After June 26, nonresidents can apply starting 8 a.m. July 10; everyone can apply in a second round starting 8 a.m. July 24; and a third round starting 8 a.m. Aug. 14.

As each round commences, more WMUs sell out.

The units where tags were left well beyond the start of the third round last year were WMUs 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 3D, 4A, 4D, 5A, 5B, 5C and 5D.

Remember, a hunter can buy up to three tags through the three rounds of sales, and then can buy up to three more tags afterwards.

Those tags can then be replaced as they ware filled during hunting season, until tag allocations are exhausted.

So can we expect more rushes to the online system as each round begins?

We’ll see.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.