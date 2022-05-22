For Gap deer hunter Tim Doutrich, the mountains of northcentral Pennsylvania are where he goes to recharge his soul and reconnect with old hunting friends.

But when he wants to shoot a deer, he heads to the suburban neighborhoods of eastern Chester County, in Wildlife Management Unit 5D.

“Hands down, that’s where I’m going,” the 58-year-old custom bath and kitchen builder said. “There’s way more deer there. They’re everywhere.”

And while Doutrich has hunted suburbia for over 30 years, it’s only been in recent years when he’s been able to perfect his game, thanks to rule enhancements by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

When he started hunting in Chester County, crossbows were only allowed for handicapped hunters, baiting was outlawed, and using electronic ozone generators was not allowed.

All are legal today, and Doutrich calls the collective enhancements, “a real game changer.”

“I can be much more effective now,” he said.

Getting Access

Doutrich hunts two properties in eastern Chester County – one for 34 years and one for 16 years.

He got access to both places through his work building custom bathrooms and kitchens.

“I’m down in that area all the time working in houses,” he said. “I get to know people and I’ve been asked to remove some deer. Both places I hunt now, the owners never allowed hunting before. Then they got Lyme disease and now they want the deer gone.”

Doutrich said there are suburban property owners in Southeast Pennsylvania who will allow hunting, but it takes a while to earn their trust.

Once he does earn that trust, Doutrich said he goes above and beyond to keep it.

“If you do things the right way, you can get access,” he said. “It’s not easy, but it’s possible.”

One of Doutrich’s properties is a 1-acre wooded tract in a neighborhood near the Montgomery County line.

“There are houses all around,” he said. “In 16 years hunting there, I’ve never seen another hunter around. I’ve never even seen a vehicle parked that looked like it might be a hunter.”

Doutrich only bowhunts the property, but during any firearms season, he must wear the required amount of fluorescent orange, even if he’s carrying a bow.

The orange made him visible, and early on he had trouble with a neighbor deliberately spooking deer whenever she saw Doutrich in his tree stand.

So he switched to a ground blind, which totally concealed his presence, and he positioned it so that he’s not shooting toward any houses, and so that any deer he does shoot will likely fall on the property he’s allowed to hunt.

“You really have to exercise self control,” he said. “You have to wait for the perfect shot, which means you might have to pass on shots that you could make, but which might not keep the deer where you want it.”

When Doutrich started hunting the 1-acre property, he usually saw no deer, even though he knew there were many around.

“I only have 1 acre,” he said. “If they’re not there, I’m seeing nothing.”

Expanding Rules

When the Game Commission legalized baiting for hunters in the Southeast Special Regulations Areas – Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties – Doutrich’s sightings and his luck improved dramatically.

“After the acorns are gone, the corn in my feeder is the only food around,” he said. “So now all the deer are coming to me.”

This is precisely the situation Game Commission officials cited when they voted several years ago to legalize baiting in the Southeast.

They know tracts can be small, and hunters need to draw in deer to the land they’re allowed to hunt, since they can’t just go after the deer on the landscape level, like they can in the mountains.

Baiting deer to within 10 yards of his ground blind, Doutrich learned it was difficult to draw a compound bow without getting spotted, and to fool a deer’s wary nose.

In 2009, however, the Game Commission legalized crossbows for use by all hunters in archery season. And Doutrich has found that if he rests a crossbow on a tripod in his blind, the movement needed to shoot at a deer is minimal compared to drawing a compound bow.

And for beating the noses of approaching deer, Doutrich has turned to using Ozonics – a brand of machine that generates and dispenses ozone.

Ozone is an odorless gas that is known for its ability to kill odor molecules it encounters. Hunters place ozone generators at their hunting locations to try to kill their scent.

“It works,” Doutrich said. “I’ve had deer come in straight down wind of my blind and they don’t spook. That didn’t happen before I started using Ozonics.”

Introducing New Hunters

As much as Doutrich loves hunting himself, he’s found that the ground blind, Ozonics, baiting and crossbow have allowed him to introduce new hunters to the sport, or reconnect older hunters with the game.

“I really enjoy taking people out to hunt now more than I enjoy shooting deer myself,” he said.

His 14-year-old daughter Alexandra already has taken 14 deer at her young age.

Thanks to the Game Commission’s mentored youth hunting program, Doutrich was able to take his daughter out hunting when she was 9 years old. That was critical, he said, to sparking her interest.

“My other daughter couldn’t go until she was 12, and as soon as she got a cell phone, she didn’t want to go hunting anymore,” he said. “These days, you have to start them younger than 12 if you want them to get hooked.”

Last winter, Doutrich took a friend with him who had only shot one deer in his life, and that was 33 years ago. He shot a doe from Doutrich’s blind.

“He was so excited,” Doutrich said.

This fall, Doutrich has his sights set on helping a paraplegic get a deer from his wheelchair.

“I think I can lift the blind over his wheelchair, and then with the crossbow sitting on the tripod, there’s not much he will have to do when it’s time to shoot,” he said. “With the bait out, I know the deer will come in close. And with my Ozonics, I know we can cover up our scent.”