When hydraulic fracturing came to Pennsylvania, the nationwide Trout Unlimited group worried about what all the drilling, clearing, road building, pipelines, water withdrawals and stream crossings could do to wild trout streams.

When the group, with 14,000 members in Pennsylvania, realized that most of the state’s streams had never even been assessed for water quality or the presence of wild trout, it formed the Unassessed Waters Initiative.

A dual purpose of the project was to bring protection to the state’s most precious streams and to have hard data on the record so it could determine if fracking or other uses were degrading streams.

Joined by universities and other partners in the cause, trained staff armed with electrofishing equipment have fanned out each summer since 2009 to sample mostly small mountain streams in the watershed of the West Branch of the Susquehanna and in the Poconos region.

In 2011, the initiative joined forces with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which needed help in its effort to document wild trout streams in the state. The Trout Unlimited effort has surveyed more than 1,000 miles of previously unsampled streams using Fish and Boat Commission protocol.

As a result, hundreds of miles of streams have been classified as Wild Trout streams by the commission, and the best ones are designated Class A streams. Lancaster County, incidentally, has six Class A streams, totaling 15 miles, and 37 stream sections where wild trout have been found.

As helpful as that information has been, it is troubling that a key protection afforded some of these streams as a result of the assessments has not been put in place by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Under the state’s Clean Streams Law, Class A wild trout streams automatically qualify to be given a designation of High Quality by DEP. That’s critical because such status forbids development or other land uses from deteriorating water quality.

A case in point: In Chester County, a Trout Unlimited chapter and the National Parks Conservation Association used the Valley Creek’s High Quality designation to block an expansion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike until more safeguards against stormwater runoff were put in place.

In all, more than 2,000 miles of Class A streams have that High Quality status, including such famous trout streams as Penns Creek, Spring Creek and Letort Spring Run.

But according to Trout Unlimited, DEP has not conferred similar protection to some 142 Class A wild trout streams covering more than 300 miles. Some have been waiting for the designation for almost a decade.

A frustrated Trout Unlimited has launched a letter-writing campaign to pressure DEP to get a move on.

“We know these things take time and the process is not quick, but the law is the law,” says Rob Shane of Trout Unlimited, a Carlisle resident. “Whoever at DEP needs to sign off on it should sign off, and then it’s protected.”

Shane noted that the Fish and Boat Commission once had a designation backlog of more than 400 streams but has recently cleared the deck. “PFBC caught up, and there’s no reason DEP can’t do the same,” he says. DEP has attributed the problem in part to staffing and budget shortages, Shane says.

Some wonder if the lagging designations are politically motivated to protect the fracking industry.

No, says DEP spokeswoman Elizabeth Rementer. She says DEP recently added “resources dedicated to stream evaluations.” And she says the agency recently proposed new stream designations, including Class A waters, to the Environmental Quality Board. More are coming, she says.

And, she says, sometimes if the information is available, the agency considers Class A wild trout water designations in evaluating building permits, even though the stream may have a different classification on the books.

Ad Crable is an LNP outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.