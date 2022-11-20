For decades, Pennsylvania celebrated “hunting Monday” on the first Monday after Thanksgiving as the statewide firearms deer season opened.

Hunters from across the state migrated north to deer camps. Businesses shut down. Schools closed.

I guess now we have “hunting weekend?”

The 2022 Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens this coming Saturday. And hunting will be allowed once again the next day, on the last of the three Sundays open to popular hunting this year.

From Nov. 26-Dec. 10, hunters will be allowed to shoot antlered and/or antlerless deer through the entire season statewide, provided they hold the appropriate licenses.

There are no more separate buck and doe seasons.

It’s a concurrent “deer season” for sure, but there’s no doubt bucks still are the most prized game deer hunters hope to bag.

The heart starts thumping when any deer is spotted sneaking through the woods during deer season.

But it thumps a couple ticks faster when you spot a crown of antlers on top of its head.

Hunters in 2021-22 shot an estimated 376,810 deer across all seasons.

That figure includes 145,320 bucks and 231,490 antlerless deer.

Of the total kill, 225,100 deer were shot during the firearms season, including 75,720 bucks and 149,380 antlerless deer.

While there’s no question the archery season kill has climbed drastically in recent years, the most bucks and does still are taken during the firearms season.

Twenty-two percent of all licensed hunters last year shot a buck.

Historically, that’s pretty good.

Go back to the 2007-08 season, and 15% of hunters got bucks. In 1987-88, when there were far more hunters, only 16% bagged bucks.

The bucks Pennsylvania hunters are taking are getting older.

While 1.5-year-olds used to dominate the annual harvest, that’s not the case anymore.

Last year, 62% of antlered deer taken by hunters were 2.5 years old or older. The other 38% were 1.5 years old.

The current state record typical deer taken with a firearm that’s listed in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Big Game Records book is a buck that measured 204.6 inches.

It was shot in Montgomery County in 1960 by Frederick Kyriss.

The state record nontypical taken with a firearm is a buck that measured 238.6 inches. It was shot in Erie County in 1942 by Edward Dodge.

Lancaster County’s highest-ranking typical buck taken with a firearm measured 164 inches and ranks 80th in the state. It was shot in 1997 by Conrad Wade, of New Providence.

Lancaster’s highest-ranking nontypical taken with a firearm is a buck that measured 182.6 inches and ranks 52nd. It was shot in 1981 by Christopher Chester, of New Providence.

Where’s the best place in Pennsylvania to tag a buck?

Last year, the most bucks —11,500 — were shot in Wildlife Management Unit 2D. That unit is in west-central Pennsylvania, covering parts of Jefferson, Armstrong, Butler, Venango, Clarion and Indiana counties.

WMU 5B, which covers most of Lancaster County and parts of several counties to the north and west, ranked sixth among the state’s 23 WMUs for its buck harvest of 7,800.

WMU 2D also led the state with its antlerless harvest of 19,900.

WMU 5B ranked second with an antlerless kill of 17,100.

Whether you bag a buck or a doe, though, you’re going to get some of the healthiest meat you’ll ever eat.

According to Penn State Extension, venison is high in essential amino acids and is “a rich source of thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, iron, and zinc. Venison meat is a perfect choice of protein for those who suffer from cardiovascular disease and are searching for low cholesterol and saturated fat protein choices.”

And if you happen to bag more than you need for yourself and your family, you might consider donating some to the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program.

This is a coordinated, statewide program that collects venison donations from various processors and then distributes that meat to more than 5,000 food-assistance centers that serve more than 1.5 million needy Pennsylvanians.

Last year, Pennsylvania hunters donated 4,691 deer, for a total of 187,436 pounds of venison.

Hunters Sharing the Harvest sets of goal of 100,000 pounds every year.

The program is simple.

Take your deer to a participating butcher and donate some or all of it to the program.

That’s it. That’s all you have to do.

This fall, I took a doe to Martin’s Custom Butchering in New Holland.

I backed up my truck to the loading dock and went inside to tell the clerk I wanted to donate the deer. She handed me a receipt and I went outside and helped a young man take the deer out of my truck and place it in the cooler.

The whole process took about 5 minutes and cost me nothing, although monetary donations are accepted by Hunters Sharing the Harvest as well.

For every $25 donated, 100 meals can be served.

One deer yields about 200 servings.

There are participating butcher shops all over Pennsylvania. Lancaster County has eight.

To find one near you, go to http://sharedeer.org.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.