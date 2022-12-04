Pennsylvania’s 2022 firearms deer season is a little more than halfway finished.

How’s it going so far?

As is typical, it depends where you’re hunting.

A call for reports from opening weekend put to the six regions of Pennsylvania as divided by the state Game Commission yielded responses from five.

The reports offer a mixed bag of experiences.

“In working and speaking with many other wardens, it didn’t seem to be a lot of pressure the opening weekend,” an email from the south-central region office states.

“For buck, doe and bear (all) being in season, it was pretty quiet and not a tremendous amount of shooting.”

In the southwest region, “In our area, wardens are reporting a good turnout on opening day due to weather,” an email from the region office states.

In the northwest region, “The pressure was average, due to the unseasonably warm temperatures,” an email from the region office states.

“Hunter participation seems to vary by district. More rural districts tended to have greater participation.”

In the northeast region, “Hunter participation on Saturday and early Sunday — before the rain set in — was on par with recent years,” an email from the region office states.

“Most of the deer processors were at or near capacity.”

In the northcentral region, “Hunter participation has been average, for the most part, here,” an email from the region office states.

In the southeast region, which includes Lancaster County, “Wardens advise participation is on par with previous years,” an email from the region office states.

“Deer harvest is also similar to last year. ... No hunting-related shooting incidents so far in rifle season.”

As of Thursday, there were no fatal accidents reported by the Game Commission.

But there were at least three hunting-related shooting accidents — one each in Mifflin, Pike and Monroe counties. The Pike County incident was self-inflicted.

And there were other incidents as well.

In the southwest region, Game Commission officials reported “several houses (were) shot by a group of hunters who were shooting at deer,” an email states. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Other regions reported an array of violations including hunting over bait, trespassing, road hunting, having loaded firearms in vehicles, hunting too close to houses and mistake kills.

A typical “mistake kill” in Pennsylvania involves a hunter shooting a buck that doesn’t meet the legal requirements for a buck in a given area.

What is a legal buck?

Pennsylvania has two general antler restrictions.

In most of the state — including Lancaster County — a legal buck must have three points on one antler, including the brow tine.

In Wildlife Management Units 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, which hug the state’s western border, a legal buck must have at least three points on the main beam. Brow tines don’t count toward that total.

Those are the restrictions for most hunters.

Junior license holders, mentored youths, disabled hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle and state residents on active duty in the military can take a buck with two or more points on one antler, or a spike measuring at least 3 inches long.

Antlerless deer are deer without antlers or with antlers that both measure less than 3 inches long.

There are some impressive bucks being shot across the state this season.

If you’re interested in checking them out, here are a couple of Instagram pages worth looking up.

The way the names are written mirrors the page names: PA_Whitetail, Trophy Bucks of Pennsylvania, Hunt_Pennsylvania, Chester_County_Whitetails_.

Writer’s experience

For me, the opening of the Pennsylvania firearms season has become an exercise in relaxation in recent years.

I hunt in Chester County, which is where I’ve shot every Pennsylvania buck I’ve taken in my life.

I don’t hunt the limited-access portions of Chester County. I hunt where hunting is alive and well and lots of people do it.

Unfortunately, I believe I am seeing the effects of 20 years of the most doe tags, the most liberal bag limits and the longest hunting season anywhere in the state.

I basically see the same handful of young deer over and over. So my expectations heading into opening day this year were low.

Despite that, Pennsylvania has one thing that no other place in the country can match as far as deer hunting goes.

It’s right outside my front door.

I like walking out my door and hunting behind the house, or driving no more than 10 minutes away to other places where I have permission to hunt. Even if that means I know I’m probably not going to see any or many deer.

On opening day, I heard a few distant shots in the morning and then again in the evening.

On Sunday before the rain came, I heard nothing.

I didn’t see a deer either day.

But I sat in a tree stand both days with my bow, and watched a lot of woodland creatures besides deer go about their business.

For me, that’s worth the price of a Pennsylvania hunting license.

Send us your views

What was your deer season like?

We want to hear about it.

Feel free to send photos and hunt observations to P.J. Reilly at preilly@lnpnews.com.

Some topics we’d like to hear about include your success and the success of those in your family/hunting camp, quantity and quality of deer seen, number of hunters seen, shots heard and hunter activity on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Be sure to include the town where you live and the county where you were hunting.

And feel free to share your opinions/feelings/observations about the current state of deer hunting in Pennsylvania.

We want to hear all of it.

Good luck to all those heading out for the final six days of the firearms season.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.