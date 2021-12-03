Three hunters died from hunting-related shooting incidents over an eight-day span in November, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

William Tripp, 71, of Elizabethtown, was the second reported death this month.

He died after officials said he was shot in the head by a child he was hunting with in Jackson Township, Cambria County, on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to WJAC-TV in Johnstown.

Tripp was hunting with friends and family when the shooting happened. A juvenile relative of Tripp's was attempting to shoot a deer but missed, shooting Tripp in the head, according to WJAC. He was about 300 yards away at the time.

The age of Tripp's relative was not released.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania:

- In Warren County, 64-year-old Gary Hunt was killed after his hunting companion "slipped or tripped" as the two men were crossing a creek on Nov. 20, the Meadville Tribune reported. Hunt was shot when his companion's rifle unintentionally discharged as a result of tripping. That shooting happened, the newspaper reported, while the two were hunting black bear on state game lands near the Pennsylvania-New York border.

- The most recent fatal hunting-related shooting incident happened on Nov. 28 in Franklin County, according to Travis Lau, the communications director for the Game Commission.

The Game Commission defines a hunting-related shooting incident as "any occurrence when a person is injured as the result of the discharge of a firearm or bow and arrow during actual hunting or furtaking activities."

By the numbers

Initially, the Game Commission reported that there were no fatal hunting-related shooting incidents in 2020. That changed after a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, and charges were filed against a person for a fatal hunting-related shooting incident that happened on Oct. 24, 2020, during a groundhog hunt in Bucks County, Lau said.

That statistic was still down from the Game Commission's report from 2019, which shows that of the 26 hunting-related shooting incidents that were recorded that year, only four were fatal. Three of the fatal shootings happened in deer season, and the other happened during waterfowl season.

Two of those fatal shootings were done by a rifle; one was caused by a shotgun and one was caused by a crossbow.

Of those fatal incidents in 2019, three were self-inflicted.

None of the fatal shootings happened in Lancaster County that year, and only three hunting-related shooting incidents were reported in the county.

Statewide totals showed that a higher percentage (58%) of 2019's related injuries were inflicted by others, with the primary cause recorded as the victim being in the line of fire.

No hunting-related shooting incidents have been reported in Lancaster County so far this year, Lau said.

Data from the Game Commission showed that there was a decrease of one hunting-related shooting incident from 2018 to 2019 (27 to 26 incidents), but there was an increase of one fatal incident (3 to 4).

Overall, the Game Commission said that an analysis of offenders' ages showed that hunters in the age range of 17 to 50 had an incident rate of 1.29 per 100,000 participants.

Click here to read the full report from 2019.