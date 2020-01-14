Every year, thousands of people flock to livestreaming website HDOnTap to watch the Hanover bald eagles, Liberty and Freedom.
In fact, there's such a fan base around the two eagles that they have their own Facebook group with over 34,000 members.
This livestream is just one of 3 that residents can watch live.
Hanover bald eagles
The Hanover bald eagles are so popular that they have two separate cameras pointed to the area where Liberty and Freedom roost.
Here is a link to the livestream. To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.
Last year, the livestream covered everything from egg lays to eaglets' first flights.
Middle Creek snow geese
Every year, hundreds of thousands of snow geese and other Canada-based birds fly south to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.
Last season peaked with around 150,000 birds, according to Middle Creek Manager Lauren Ferreri.
The peak usually hits from late February to early March. Viewers can watch the scene where the geese coalesce year-round, however.
Here is a link to the livestream.
Pa farm country bald eagles
The Pennsylvania Game Commission hosts another eagle nest in an undisclosed location.
Here is a link to the livestream. There are two cameras pointed at the same nest, much like the Hanover bald eagle nest.
To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.
Harrisburg falcons
There are four separate cameras that point at the nest for the peregrine falcons on the 15th floor of the Rachel Carson State office building in downtown Harrisburg.
Here is a link to the livestream. To see the other camera angles, click on the lower right part of the video that says "other views." It will bring up the option for another stream.
Non-live streams to watch
After a stream has wrapped up for the season, HDOnTap will still host the video on the site. There are two Pennsylvania-based streams you can watch, though they are no longer live.
Monroe County black bear
A black bear mama and her cub made their den in Monroe County. The livestream stayed up for several weeks, only closing after the mom and her cub left the den permanently.
Pa. Game elk cam
The Pennsylvania Game Commission hosted an elk camera in Benezette, Elk County, from September to October.
It was streamed in a season known as the "elk rut," where males vie for the attention of their fellow females.
Know of any other animal cameras? Let us know in the comments below.