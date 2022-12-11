As part of their required public service project to earn the coveted Eagle Scout rank, members of Lancaster Boy Scout Troop 4 have built a free library, benches on a college campus and shelves for a food pantry.

Then there is Michael Thompson, who wrangled a group of service-minded scuba divers and oversaw the extrication of a 1-ton dumpster and 35-foot-long mobile home trailer embedded on the bottom of the Conestoga River near the 14th hole of the Crossgates Golf Course in Manor Township.

Thompson, a 17-year-old who lives in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Lancaster, has been a certified scuba diver since seventh grade. As a toddler before that, he would paddle around in the shallows on scuba trips with his dad, Christopher Thompson.

“I like being able to go underwater and breathe,” is how the McCaskey High School senior describes his diving passion.

When it came time to choose a beneficial project to help his community in pursuit of the prestigious Eagle Scout rank, Thompson had an idea for a sweeping cleanup of the Conestoga River. Members of his troop, sponsored by Bethany Presbyterian Church, would scour litter from the bank and in shallow water while divers he recruited would remove items from deeper parts of the river.

Looking for ideas where to do the cleanup, Thompson first approached the Lancaster Conservancy. There, Keith Williams, the conservancy’s community engagement coordinator, suggested Thompson contact Todd Roy, founder of the Conestoga River Club and who knows the waterway intimately both on and below the surface.

Thompson’s idea couldn’t have thrilled Roy more. For two years, Roy had been irritated every time he paddled that section of the river and, if the water was clear enough, he spied the submerged dumpster and trailer desecrating the river he loved so much.

The club and volunteers had 11 river cleanups in 2021 and 2022 but those two affronts were much too large and in too deep water to haul out by muscle power alone.

“I have just the property for you,” Roy told Thompson.

The Scout got busy organizing the technical project. He cajoled his dad and four diving buddies at the Lancaster Scuba Center to volunteer their time. He got two towing companies, Cabbage Hill Garage & Towing and Morgan Towing Service, to agree to winch out the items. He got the golf club to sign off. He even secured a medic to be on the scene.

On Nov. 18, they all made their way down a golf cart path to the river. The divers, insulated in dry suits from the below-freezing air temperatures, swam into the river and dived below the surface to attach chains to the dumpster.

It was hauled slowly out of the water to the bank where it was tilted on its side to empty out water and several inches of mud. Next, 20 yards away, the wheeled trailer was similarly inched out by the tow trucks.

Where did they come from? It’s believed both items were swept into the river during flooding from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee in 2011. The mobile home that once sat on the trailer was reportedly seen being smashed apart at a steel bridge downstream by the Rock Hill access area.

Plans were to take both items to a metal recycling center. But the dumpster ended up being repurposed into a duck blind. The trailer will be cut into pieces and removed once the ground freezes to spare the golf course from being rutted by vehicles.

Over the last two years, the Conestoga River Club has plucked 20 tons of items that have no business being in the river. These are the two largest objects removed.

John Walker, dive master and founder of the Lancaster Scuba Center, is mightily impressed at Thompson’s handling of the project.

“He is a diligent man who set the whole think up,” he says. “He had everybody’s safety in mind and did a great job. That’s what the Boy Scouts are all about.”

Roy, too, has high praise for Thompson. “What I’m really pleased of is this young man stepped up and took an adult leadership role in both the planning and the execution.

“He did something needful. That’s the next generation of citizen stewardship.”

Observes Thompson, “It was very satisfying to do. It was really fun to watch those come out of the river.”

