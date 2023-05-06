LNP | Lancasteronline published an article on March 26 that discussed the April 1 opening of Pennsylvania’s 2023 trout season.

The article – both in print and online – featured the photo pictured with this article today. It shows a volunteer stocker tossing a bucketload of trout into Big Beaver Creek near Quarryville.

LNP | Lancasteronline posted the article and photo to its Facebook page March 26 and comments poured in about how tossing the trout as pictured is harmful to the fish.

The comments said trout in a bucket should gently be poured into the water.

Likewise, I received a handful of emails making the same claims.

I’ve been told for years that tossing the trout as pictured actually is the preferred method for stocking, but I figured I’d go to the source and ask the biologists.

Before talking to folks at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, I researched the matter online first.

I came across a YouTube video posted in 2020 by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources entitled “Top 5 Virginia Trout Stocking Myths.”

You can view it here: https://youtu.be/tXZ8ueBMsB4

In it, stockers are shown tossing trout from a net across a creek and dumping them into a stream from a bridge that looks to be at least 10 feet above the water.

The video names as the number-one stocking myth, “Throwing the fish in hurts them.”

Biologists explain that tossing the fish ensures they get to deeper water, and it gives them a jolt as they hit their new environment, which prompts them to swim off.

“These trout are tougher than you think,” the biologist states in the video. “We’ve been stocking this way for a long, long time.”

The video shows what happens when trout are gently poured into the water.

A net filled with trout is laid carefully in the water. More than half of the fish float belly up, and each has to be turned over and sent off by the stocker.

“Actually, if we gently lay the fish into the water, they don’t do as well,” the biologist in the video states. “They kind of roll belly up and you have to poke them and prod them to get them out into the middle of the river.”

Though the practice is not done in Pennsylvania because of easy access to stocked waters here, Western states, including Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, annually stock trout in remote lakes by dumping them from low-flying airplanes and helicopters.

That’s certainly harsher than a toss from a 5-gallon bucket across Big Beaver Creek.

But what do officials at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say about trout tossing?

They’re the ones responsible for raising and stocking 3.2 million trout annually in 697 streams and 126 lakes across Pennsylvania for public angling.

Those figures include the 51,000 trout stocked in Lancaster County’s 24 trout streams and Muddy Run Recreation Lake.

Mike Parker, the Fish and Boat Commission’s communications director, noted immediately that the agency hears it whenever it publishes photos or videos of the famous bucket toss.

“We get so much criticism whenever we post photos or videos of trout stocking using a ‘bucket toss,’ it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Not only is the bucket toss not harmful to trout, Parker said, it’s the “preferred method” for stocking trout in Pennsylvania, just as it is in Virginia.

“Many of our stocking buckets are also labeled with a decal that reads, ‘Dump it, Don’t Dip It!’ to reinforce the proper technique,” he said.

Tossing the trout, Parker said, “provides a jolt to the fish, which can be sluggish after their journey in the stocking truck, and perks them up, forcing them to swim off and immediately acclimate to the water.

“Of course, whenever tossing the trout into the water, you want to avoid any large rocks, extremely shallow areas or woody debris that protrudes from the water. If this method is followed, very few – if any – fish are harmed as they enter the water.”

What about gently tipping a bucket to release the trout into the stream?

“It is actually more harmful to the trout when they are gently poured from the bucket into the water at the edge of the stream,” Parker said. “In most cases, the fish are likely to just lay there in place, and as a result, their gills become filled with mud and sediment, causing them to have trouble breathing, which leads to the most mortality.”

Volunteer stockers usually recognize the problem with the gentle pour as soon as they do it, according to Parker.

“Someone who gently pours the trout into the stream, thinking it’s more humane, usually recognizes their mistake quickly and ends up wading into the water to rescue fish that are struggling in the mud or sediment, and tries to toss them further out into the creek,” he said.

The gentle pour also can introduce unwanted creatures to a water.

“Additionally, as a biosecurity measure, by tossing the fish from the bucket above the water instead of a gentle pour, we try to keep our buckets from touching the water to prevent the spread of any aquatic plants or invasive species such as snails, from transferring from one water to another,” he said.