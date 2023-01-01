Even though a majority of hunters surveyed last year told the Pennsylvania Game Commission they prefer a Saturday start to the firearms deer season, there’s a new push to move opening day back to the traditional Monday after Thanksgiving.

And part of the push seeks to make “Hunting Monday” state law.

The 2019 deer season was the first in over 50 years when Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season did not open on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Hunting Monday was one of the state’s most sacred holidays on the outdoors calendar.

But compared to the 1970s through 1990s, it definitely had lost some of its luster in more recent years.

There was a time when schools, government offices and businesses statewide closed their doors on the first day of deer season because so many people would be in the field hunting.

And while those shutdowns still occurred in some places in rural Pennsylvania by 2010, in other places, Hunting Monday had just become the Monday after Thanksgiving.

If you didn’t hunt, or know a hunter, you didn’t know it was the first day of deer season.

The number of licensed hunters in Pennsylvania has been on a general decline since its peak in the 1980s.

And while hunter numbers have declined, the number of Pennsylvania residents has climbed from 11.86 million in 1980 to 12.97 million today.

So not only are there fewer hunters today, but their part of the overall population also has declined.

Early in 2019, the Game Commission’s board of commissioners floated the idea of moving the start of the firearms deer season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday in between in hopes that a weekend start would convince more people — especially kids — to go hunting.

At that time, the majority of hunters who reached out to the Game Commission about the proposal opposed the move. Those opinions were offered voluntarily, as opposed to via scientific poll.

Citing a number of parents who said the Saturday opener would make it easier for them to get their kids out, and adults who said a weekend start was preferable in light of busy work schedules, the commissioners voted to move forward with the Saturday opener anyway.

But they said they would revisit the issue after three years.

In 2020, the state Legislature afforded the Game Commission the opportunity to add the day after the Saturday opener — a Sunday — to the season.

Sunday deer hunting had never before been allowed in Pennsylvania.

So for the 2020 and 2021 deer seasons, hunters had two weekend days to start deer season.

Survey says ...

As promised, the Game Commission in late 2021 contracted Responsive Management, a Virginia-based survey research firm, to conduct a scientific survey of hunters to find out if they now prefer the Saturday opener over Monday.

Only hunters who had hunted at least once in 2017 or 2018, when opening day was Monday, and at least once during the three seasons afterward were allowed to participate.

Basically, they wanted to get the pulse of hunters who had experience with both openers.

Surveyed randomly via phone were 2,009 resident Pennsylvania hunters age 18 and older.

The survey found 60% preferred the Saturday opener, 27% opposed it and 12% said they didn’t care.

It seems like the Game Commission made the right call on moving opening day.

But traditions die hard in Pennsylvania.

Many hunters — especially those who hunt from organized camps — have complained since the change that the Saturday opener killed the camp tradition, which included lots of camaraderie at camp during the weekend prior to Hunting Monday.

Calling for change

Since the 2021 deer season opened Nov. 26 and closed Dec. 10, social media pages dedicated to Pennsylvania hunting have been littered with posts soliciting support for a return to the Monday opener.

Among those calling for the change back is Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania, an organization dedicated to the “grassroots sportsmen of Pennsylvania” and to promoting “the conservation of the Commonwealth’s natural resources, abundant wildlife and healthy ecosystems,” according to its website.

Unified recently posted a notice to its site titled “Saturday Deer Opener Failures,” which states that “many hunters are still upset and complaining” about the change in opening day, and “the evidence is clear it did little to nothing to increase hunting license sales and did economic damage to many rural businesses.”

Indeed, hunting license sales have not grown.

According to Game Commission data, there were 561,587 resident adult licenses, 19,523 resident junior licenses, 47,095 resident junior combination licenses and 26,306 mentored youth permits sold in 2018 — the last year with a Monday opener.

In 2021, there were 549,844 resident adult licenses, 15,129 resident junior licenses, 45,309 resident junior combination licenses and 27,196 mentored youth permits sold. Every category declined, except for the mentored youth permits, which saw a 3% increase.

Unified in its website posting calls on hunters to write to the Game Commission and urge the commissioners to go back to the Monday opener.

Legislative action

State Rep. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney in December notified his fellow lawmakers that he plans to introduce legislation that would make it state law that the firearms deer season must open on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

“I understand about not legislating biological decisions,” Smith said. “But I don’t see this as a biological decision.

“The Game Commission moved the start to increase youth participation, and that hasn’t happened.”

Smith said he has heard from business owners all over his district in west central Pennsylvania, who said the change in opening day has adversely affected them.

“Hunters from out of the area don’t come out and shop over the weekend like they used to,” Smith said.

In his memorandum of proposed legislation, Smith wrote, “The loss of revenue to these small business owners, volunteer fire companies and other volunteer organizations has been devastating to their bottom line.”

Smith said he is aware of the Game Commission’s hunter survey last year on opening day, but said he “take(s) it with a grain of salt.”

“I’ve seen surveys say a lot of things, but it doesn’t mean they’re accurate.”

Smith’s plan is to introduce his legislation sometime in January, but he noted the Game Commission could make it moot if the board of commissioners moves to change opening day back to Monday at the board’s annual meeting in late January to set seasons and bag limits for the following hunting year.

Steve Smith, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Information and Education, said the agenda for the commissioners’ Jan. 27-28 meeting has not yet been set, so it’s uncertain if the board will specifically weigh a change in the starting day for the 2023 firearms deer season.

But he did note that the board will have to propose season dates.

“Every year, when adopting seasons and bag limits for the upcoming license year, the board will be required to set the start date for the firearm deer season and will determine which date to select for that year,” Steve Smith said.

As for Rep. Smith’s idea to establish the starting day for deer season via state legislation, Steve Smith said the Game Commission feels that’s something that’s best left to the agency.

There are currently no hunting seasons in Pennsylvania with a state-law-mandated opening day.

“The Game Commission believes that season dates and bag limits are best set by the Board of Commissioners,” he said.

“This process allows members of the board to review information presented by Game Commission staff and to make decisions that best reflect the scientific management goals and social considerations for each particular species.”

What do you think?

Tell us your thoughts.

Do you like the current Saturday opener for the state’s firearms deer season?

Or do you want to see opening day go back to the Monday after Thanksgiving?

Send an email with your thoughts to P.J. Reilly at preilly@lnpnews.com

Be sure to include your name and where you live along with your comments, and tell us why you prefer either day.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.