“Hey, better, better, better.”

“Listen again.”

With all but his camouflaged head underground in a buried pit blind surrounded by 120 lifelike goose and duck decoys in a Manor Township cornfield, Ken Charles is tweaking my nephew’s nascent duck calling as we wait for Canada geese to appear in the leaden sky.

Recently, 24-year-old Aric Crable had developed an inquisitive interest in the old tradition of waterfowl hunting. So I had invited him to Lancaster County for his first goose hunt the way it should be experienced.

By that I mean with all the anecdotes, camaraderie of sharing time shoulder to shoulder on a cold winter day, goose-calling prowess, decoy rearranging, charged expectations and the natural sights and sounds that unfold unhurriedly during a day in timeless Lancaster County farm country.

And maybe we will even get a shot at and take home a goose for a future dinner.

The Charles family has worked this farm since the 1860s, mostly in the poultry business. This pit blind is just out the back door from the home of Ken’s older brother and fellow waterfowl hunter, Robert H. Charles, 85. Almost every day of the long fall goose season, Bobby makes the trek, shotgun and calls in hand, across the corn field and climbs into the subterranean lair.

But today is the late-January last day of the season and quite frankly Ken has muted expectations. Unless they are newly arrived migrants, the geese have been flying over this cluster of decoys daily for more than a month. Moreover, once shot at, they quickly become “educated.”

But I look over at Aric and see it doesn’t really matter. The 75-year-old Ken is giving him pointers on how to better call ducks. And it is working. Aric’s quacking, greeting and come back calls sound more ducklike.

Across the fields and safely out of range, several thousand snow geese rise and resettle in unison like floating clouds.

Aric and I hang on the veteran hunter’s library of real-life exploits from this blind and another one built from the water up almost every year since 1932 by generations of the Charles family. It’s off the tip of an island in the Susquehanna in the labyrinth of islands known as the Conejohela Flats near Washington Boro.

We hear of the time Charles was alone in the Susquehanna blind when a severe thunderstorm moved across the water. Realizing being at the highest point on the water with a gun as a lightning rod might not be the best idea, Charles boated away from the blind just in time to see a tornado come across and suck the blind into its vortex, splintering it apart about 80 feet above the water.

Another time, with temperatures well below freezing, a rogue wave knocked Charles to the back of the boat. With waves pouring over the sides, he nearly froze to death.

Charles is a master caller and he admits he used to be slightly arrogant about it. He once called a world champion caller and told him that a call Charles had purchased needed tuning and that he was sending it back to him for that correction. The caller demanded Charles use the device over the phone. Yep, you’re good, he told Charles. He had Charles send him back the call and personally tuned it.

Charles’ misgivings about Canada geese showing up proved unfounded. We have skeins or small groups of geese visible somewhere on the skyline almost all day. My nephew and I each get a goose. After we have our limit, thanks to Ken’s persuasive calling, we stay until quitting time listening to Charles sweet talk geese to fly over and check us out.

Charles hasn’t taken a gun into the blind for 16 years. He calls in geese for others.

“I’ve seen such wonderful, wonderful experiences and I just decided I’m going to get somebody else that experience,” he says. “It’s becoming about enjoying nature and enjoying the sights and sounds and watching others.”

Watching Aric and seeing the glee on his face and not wanting to leave the blind because he’s enjoying it all reminds me of myself at his age.

In talking with my nephew afterward, I swell with pride to learn he’s already keenly aware that hunting is so much more than pulling a trigger.

“Like starting out with any hobby, in hunting you just hope you can have that type of experience with people around you so you know what they are doing and they share their knowledge and experience. It’s not always easy to find that wealth of knowledge and someone who is willing to share it with others.

“It’s priceless really, that knowledge that’s passed from hunter to hunter.”

Charles had sent Aric and me before hunting time to move some of the decoys into a new array surrounding the blind to give any passing geese a new look. And we were instructed to gather grasses from a hedgerow and freshen up the blind’s cover.

Rather than grumble over having to do grunt work, Aric savored the nuances of what it takes to hunt geese. “There is an art to it and the process,” he marveled.

Indeed there is, Charles agreed. “To be successful you understand there’s certain things you have to do to be successful. You have to have good decoys, be a good hunter and deal with the elements. When you hear the goose calling back to you, you’re trying to talk back to them. You want to get them excited to be in our set-up.”

Aric also found in the course of missing a few shots that incoming geese are not the easy lumbering target one might think. They came from the sides and in front of us and occasionally from behind. “They’re right in front of you and they are going up and then left. It was an eye-opening experience on all fronts,” he remarked afterward.

“It was so exciting and it was crazy. It’s the experience you would pay a guide for.”

