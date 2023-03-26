The stage is set for Saturday, April 1 — opening day of Pennsylvania’s 2023 trout season.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocking crews have been busy over the past month planting about 29,000 trout in 24 streams and Muddy Run Recreation Lake in anticipation of opening day.

By the end of the year, nearly 51,000 trout will have been placed in Lancaster County waters for anglers.

Local waters mostly get rainbow trout. The Fish and Boat Commission expects to stock about 42,000 rainbows here this year, plus 8,300 brown trout and 225 golden rainbow trout.

This is the annual reminder that those neon, creamsicle-colored trout that stick out like sore thumbs in Pennsylvania waters are golden rainbows — not palominos.

The Fish and Boat Commission quit stocking palominos many years ago in favor of the more colorful golden rainbows. Palominos tend to be more white, where the goldens are more yellow and orange.

If you see a golden rainbow, it’s going to be a big one. The Fish and Boat Commission only stocks trophy-sized goldens. That means they are at least 14 inches long and weigh about 1.5 pounds or more.

Every golden rainbow I’ve ever seen, though, has been at least 20 inches long and fat.

Besides the big golden rainbows, Lancaster County waters also are expected to receive 1,255 brood rainbows and browns this year.

Brood fish are 2 1/2- and 3 1/2-year-old trout measuring 14 to 20 inches, and which can weigh several pounds.

Compare those numbers to the average-sized trout raised for stocking by the Fish and Boat Commission, which is 11 inches long and weighs 0.58 pounds.

Roughly 80% of the allocation of trout for Lancaster County was stocked ahead of opening day.

The remainder will be stocked in season, with most slated for stocking before the end of April.

The only in-season stocking here after April will be in October at Muddy Run Recreation Lake.

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, no changes in trout stocking affected Lancaster County for 2023.

That means all those places you fished last year will again be open to public fishing and will receive trout this year.

Across Pennsylvania, the Fish and Boat Commission plans to release a total of 3.2 million trout in 2023.

Those fish will be stocked in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public fishing.

The statewide stocking totals include about 70,000 brood fish and 14,000 golden rainbows.

Also included in those totals are 10,000 trophy trout earmarked for 24 Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters.

Sections of these waters were chosen to receive big trout at a rate of about 200 fish per mile of stream.

These sections are governed under delayed harvest, artificial lures only rules, which allow year-round fishing, but three trout per day can only be kept from June 15 through Labor Day.

Locally, there are no Keystone Select waters in Lancaster County. Middle Branch White Clay Creek in Chester County, Tulpehocken Creek in Berks County and Quittapahilla Creek in Lebanon County are the closest.

For the second year in a row, trout season in Pennsylvania will open on the same day in all 67 counties.

Gone is the old split opener, which saw 18 southeast counties — including Lancaster — open two weeks before the rest of the state.

If you fished prior to 2007, then you remember when Pennsylvania previously had just one opening day.

The split initially was put in place because the southeast tends to warm faster than the rest of the state, so opening here earlier allowed more time to fish when the water is cooler.

In 2020 and 2021, however, the Fish and Boat Commission scheduled a single trout opener due to COVID.

During those years, the agency surveyed anglers to gauge their opinions on their opening day preferences.

“The majority of anglers said they preferred the single opening day because it spread out angling pressure on certain waters that created a less crowded, more enjoyable experience,” said Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker.

I would agree with that sentiment wholeheartedly.

I live about a mile from the West Branch Brandywine Creek in western Chester County, which is heavily stocked by the Fish and Boat Commission.

During the years when there was a split opener, that stream would get absolutely pounded opening day. Fishing was almost literally shoulder to shoulder.

Last year, with the single opener, the crowd was much smaller because many local anglers apparently headed to the mountains to fish, based on conversations I had with several whom I know.

The tricky part of the new single opener is it will now match the old southeast opener, which will put it on the first Saturday in April.

That’s two weeks earlier than it ever was in the Pennsylvania mountains.

And while this year it won’t be much of an issue, winter weather can still be a concern that early in April.

I recall fishing in the snow on mid-April opening days back in the 1990s. And now it’s two weeks earlier?

“One of the things we cannot control is the weather, and you always take your chances with Mentored Youth Trout Day and opening day or trout season, no matter which part of the state you are in,” Parker said.

“We have seen years when the weather is sunny and 70 degrees, and we have seen years when ice is forming on your fishing line.”

According to the Fish and Boat Commission’s annual sales report, there were just over 500,000 trout stamps sold in 2021 — the last year for which the agency has figures. A trout stamp is required of all anglers age 16 and older who fish for trout in the state.

The 2021 total was up about 50,000 from a decade earlier.

In Lancaster County, nearly 14,000 trout stamps were sold in 2021, as compared to 15,000 in 2011.

Licenses can be bought anywhere in Pennsylvania and online, however, so the number of licenses sold in the county is not necessarily an indication of how many trout anglers there are in Lancaster County.

If you catch a good trout this season, by all means share it with us. You can email trout season photos to P.J. Reilly.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.